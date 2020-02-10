SC's new women and children's hospital set to open within 2 weeks after months of delays

The Medical University of South Carolina has set a new opening date for its women and children's hospital, a $389 million project that has been delayed by several months.

The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital will make its debut on Feb. 22, the health care system annocuned Monday. The original plan was to be open in October.

“We’re finally getting our keys to this one-of-a-kind facility, and it’s been the dedication, commitment and faith of many that have gotten us to this wonderful day," said Dr. Mark Scheurer, the new hospital's chief medical officer. "Our children’s and women’s teams deserve high praise for their perseverance, flexibility and expertise as we move through the final stages of occupying this new facility."

The most recent delay emerged in December, when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control found that the new hospital still had “major issues of concern,” including problems with its exhaust system and generators.

Previsously, the contractor, Robins & Morton, was delayed in part by Hurricane Dorian. The company faced a $22,000 fine for each day it missed the October opening target.

The hospital needed to pass another round of state inspections before it could announce its opening daate.

Robins & Morton informed hospital officials Monday that all regulatory requirements have been met, and the 11-story building was ready to take staff and patients.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

On the day of the Saturday opening, patients will be moved from Ashley Avenue to the new hospital on Courtenay Drive and Calhoun Street. MUSC said it's been prepared for the relocation for weeks.

The new children's hospital has 250 patient beds, or 20 percent more compared to the Ashley Avenue medical center, according to MUSC. It will provide the pediatric group with space dedicated to neonatal intensive care, the treatment of heart problems and cancer care. The new labor and delivery unit features rooms where mothers and their newborns can stay together.

MUSC first proposed a new women and children's hospital in 2013, then predicting it would cost $350 million, including government funds and private donations. It remains the costliest project ever proposed by the system.