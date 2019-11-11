The parent company of CresCom Bank reported a 9.3 percent increase in third quarter earnings from a year ago, as gains in interest income, service fees and other revenue outpaced expenses.
Carolina Financial Corp. said its profit for the July-September period totaled $16.6 million.
Nearly all of the gains were attributed to the Charleston-based holding company’s CresCom subsidiary, which is the second-largest bank headquartered in South Carolina.
Carolina Financial’s Atlanta-based wholesale mortgage business contributed about $325,000 toward the bottom line. The gains were offset by minor losses in other areas.
For the first nine months of the year, Carolina Financial’s net income totaled $46.2 million, up 35 percent from the corresponding period of 2018.
“Really pleased with the overall results,” CEO Jerry Rexroad said during a conference call with analysts.
He noted that Hurricane Dorian disrupted business in some of CresCom’s markets as the third quarter entered the back stretch. The storm clipped the South Carolina coastline before making U.S. landfall on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sept. 6.
“But overall, really the damage was minimal,” Rexroad said.
The third quarter highlights included an acquisition. Carolina Financial announced in mid-July it's buying Lincolnton, N.C.-based Carolina Trust Bank in a deal that will expand CresCom's footprint in the Charlotte market.
The $100 million buyout includes 11 branches and a loan production office in and around the Queen City, such as Concord and Gastonia.
Regulators approved the transaction in September and October. Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the Carolina Trust acquisition in December.