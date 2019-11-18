The second-biggest bank headquartered in South Carolina, which had been on an acquisition run in recent years, is itself being sold in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
Carolina Financial Corp., the locally based parent of CresCom Bank, is being bought in an all-stock transaction by the much larger owner of United Bank of Charleston, W.Va.
The sale, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to be finalized by June 30. The CresCom name will go away.
“We are partnering with a bank that has a strong community banking culture, along with the resources of a larger institution. We believe that United is the very best partner to create the most trusted community bank in the communities we serve,” Carolina Financial CEO Jerry Rexroad said Monday.
The combined operation will oversee about $25 billion in loans and other assets at roughly 200 branches in Southeast and mid-Atlanic regions. It will be among the top 35 largest U.S. banks based on its projected stock market value.
“We are excited about our partnership with Carolina Financial ... and the opportunities it affords both organizations," United Bankshares Inc. CEO Richard Adams said in a written statement. "Our companies share complementary cultures, a commitment to our customers, and a focus on serving our communities. This transaction represents a significant step toward continuing to grow United’s presence in the Carolinas.”
United Bank has $20 billion in loans and other assets, and offices in seven states and Washington, D.C. It has completed 31 acquisitions since becoming a publicly traded company in 1987.
Charleston-based CresCom is the second-largest bank headquartered in South Carolina behind South State, with about 60 offices and $3.8 billion in assets. It's been focusing much of its recent expansion efforts on key markets in North Carolina.
Its latest acquisition is the proposed $100 million purchase of Lumberton, N.C.-based Carolina Trust Bank. Announced in July, the deal will expand CresCom's footprint in and around the Charlotte market when finalized next month.
Previously, CresCom extended its reach into the Research Triangle area and the eastern part of the Tar Heel State by when it snapped Washington, N.C.-based First South Bank for $178 million in late 2017.
The South Carolina lender got its start as Community FirstBank, which opened its doors in May 1997 at 288 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston.
Carolina Finannial entered the Myrtle Beach market in 2000 by forming Crescent Bank. The two franchises were combined under the CresCom name in 2012.