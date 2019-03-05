Former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn of South Carolina has been named to the board of a publicly traded company that provides environmental and maintenance services to the electric utility industry.
Her appointment at Charah Solutions Inc., announced Tuesday, is effective immediately.
Clyburn, daughter of U.S. Rep Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., has more than 20 years of government regulatory experience. She was on the Federal Communications Commission from 2009 to 2018, and was the agency’s acting chair during the last five years of her tenure.
Previously, the University of South Carolina graduate was on the S.C. Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the Palmetto State. She also was publisher of the Coastal Times, a Charleston weekly newspaper focused on the African American community.
“Ms. Clyburn has more than two decades of experience operating highly efficient federal and state government agencies, including, while at the FCC, a track record of driving solutions to important industrywide issues, and we are pleased to welcome her to the board as a new independent director,” said Stephen Tritch, Charah’s chairman. “We are confident that Mignon’s public sector experience as well as her background as a successful business executive will add tremendous value as Charah Solutions continues to deliver innovative solutions to customers while accelerating business and financial performance.”
The Louisville, Ky.-based company was founded in 1987 and went public in June. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Charah has not yet disclosed its compensation package for outside board members, but it has said it plans to provide them with a combination of cash and stock.
Clyburn’s appointment follows the recent announcement that Boeing Co. is nominating former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for a seat on its board of directors.