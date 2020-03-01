SC's Mercedes Benz Vans entering the pop-up camper market

Mercedes-Benz Vans is betting on the comeback of an iconic counterculture vehicle — the pop-up camper van.

The German automaker's North Charleston campus is joining with Seattle's Peace Vans to build the first new camper van offered in the United States since Volkswagen discontinued its Eurovan program in 2003.

Called the Weekender, the vehicle will be built on the Mercedes-Benz Metris platform. The Metris, which is built in Vitoria, Spain, is shipped to the Port of Charleston in containers and then reassembled in North Charleston. After that, it is sent to nearby upfitter Driverge Vehicle Innovations, which adds the camper van accoutrements.

"Pop up campers are iconic and highly functional vehicles," Robert Veit, vice president and managing director for Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a written statement.

"We have known for a long time that this market need was unmet as evidenced by the high demand for aging existing camper vans still on the road," Veit said. "With the help of our partners, Peace Vans and Driverge, we have utilized the Metris to create a product suited to those who seek adventure, but also need a versatile and comfortable vehicle for their day-to-day lives."

The Metris is one of two vans in production at the North Charleston site, which employs 1,150 people. Mercedes-Benz also builds its larger Sprinter from the wheels up at the new $500 million manufacturing facility that opened in 2018 at Palmetto Commerce Park.

The Weekender made its debut last month at the Chicago Auto Show. It will be available at Mercedes-Benz Vans dealerships this spring.

To get the right look and feel for its new camper, Mercedes-Benz Vans turned to longtime Volkswagen van restorer Peace Vans, which rents and sells the vehicles that were once a hippie staple. Peace Vans owner Harley Sitner had been looking for an updated pop-up camper like the ones available in Europe for his U.S. customers.

"Small camper vans ... hit a very large sweet spot in the market," Sitner said, adding their appeal is widespread, from "adventure-seeking millennials to hip retirees."

"Everyone is craving authentic and connected experiences to nature," he said.

After the Metris is assembled, Driverge cuts a hole in the roof to install the pop-up — an elevated sleeping area for two people. A movable bench seat inside the van also converts to a bed to sleep two more. The vehicle has no plumbing, so no onboard bathroom or shower is available.

Optional features can include: off-grid power and integrated solar panels; upgraded audio and navigation features; more than 200 available body wraps; a pullout rear kitchen; mosquito screens for the rear hatch and sliding doors; and an 8-foot awning for shade and rain protection.

In addition, the first 100 buyers will get a free, all-access national parks pass.

Driverge did not respond to requests for comment last week.

The vans won't be cheap — on top of the roughly $31,000 base price for a Metris, the upfit can cost an additional $25,000 to $30,000, depending on what's included. They will have the same warranties and safety features, including a rear-view camera, as standard Metris vans.

Motor Trend magazine named the Weekender one of the Chicago show's best vehicles, saying it "is many steps up from roughing it in a tent with sleeping bags."

"The demand we see for these products is exceptional," Sitner said, "and the feedback from renters and early adopters is fantastic."