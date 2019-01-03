The Charleston region's longest-running television station has been sold in a deal that extends the consolidation of the broadcasting business.
Gray Television Inc. announced its $3.6 billion acquisition of WCSC-TV Channel 5 parent Raycom Media Inc. in June. The deal closed this week, creating the third-largest TV broadcast group in the country.
The tie-up brings together about 150 ABC, NBC CBS and Fox affiliate stations in 91 markets, including WIS-TV in Columbia and WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach. Combined, they generate about $2 billion in annual sales and reach almost a quarter of U.S. households.
Gray said in a written statement the purchase of Montgomery, Ala.-based Raycom completes its "transformation from a small, regional broadcaster to a leading media company with nationwide scale based on high-quality stations with exceptional talent in attractive markets.”
In announcing the sale, the two companies had projected about $80 million in cost savings and financial benefits by eliminating overlapping expenses while adding revenue in certain areas.
Privately held Raycom was bankrolled by Alabama's state-employee pension fund, which has said it would "continue its investment" in the TV business through an 11 percent stake in Gray's stock. It also was set to acquire $650 million in preferred shares. Former Raycom chief executive Pat LaPlatney is now president, director and co-CEO of Atlanta-based Gray.
Raycom had owned WCSC-TV for more than a decade. It bought the local CBS affiliate from Lincoln Financial Group in 2008 for an undisclosed price.
The West Ashley station began broadcasting from offices on East Bay Street on the Charleston peninsula on June 19, 1953, with call letters that stand for "Wonderful Charleston South Carolina." It is the longest continuously operating TV station in the region and the state.
Broadcasters like Gray and larger rival Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. have been snapping up smaller competitors partly to gain negotiating leverage over cable and satellite TV providers, which are required to pay station owners for the rights to carry network programming.
In October, the parent company of The Post and Courier announced buyers for the 16 television stations it owns in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana and Texas.
Cincinnati-based broadcaster E.W. Scripps Co. is buying all but one for $521 million. The other is being sold to Quincy Media Inc. of Illinois for an undisclosed price. Both sales are expected to close this year.