The biggest financial institution that calls South Carolina home is looking to link the three markets it's eyeing for growth.
The parent of South State Bank announced Monday it will open its first two retail locations in Raleigh, where its presence is limited to an office that offers commercial loans and mortgages.
A full-service branch will start taking deposits March 25 in an area north of downtown, according to a statement. The second office is expected to open later this year.
“We are excited about our entry into Raleigh, one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation,” said Bryan Kennedy, the bank's president for the North Carolina and Virginia markets.
In his most recent conference call with analyst, South State Corp. CEO Robert Hill Jr. cited the North Carolina capital as one of “the primary areas of focus for the company.”
Raleigh is already served by 35 lenders that operate about 300 branches in the area, including CresCom Bank of Charleston and Greenville-based Southern First Bank, according to the latest data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
The city is an obvious fill-in market for South State, given its roughly equidistant between the company's two other top growth areas: Charlotte and Richmond, Va.
The brick-and-mortar rollout in Raleigh follows the bank’s announcement that it will shut 11 branches and two drive-thrus under a cost-cutting plan that's projected to save it $2.5 million a year.
In 2018, South State mothballed 14 locations it didn't need, bringing the total to 167.
Finance chief John Pollok has said the bank has been paying more attention to its cost structure after digesting some big acquisitions, namely Charlotte-based Park Sterling and Southeastern Bank Financial of Augusta.
“So I think branch rationalization is just kind of part of something we've got to stay focused on,” he said during a January earnings call with financial analysts.
Ben Collier, senior vice president for the Raleigh area, said the two new Tar Heel State offices will “deepen our footprint in North Carolina,” where South State already has more than 20 retail locations in the Charlotte and Wilmington regions.
The bank is by far the largest headquartered in South Carolina, with nearly $15 billion in loans and other assets. It was formed by the 2013 merger of Columbia-based SCBT Financial Corp. and First Financial Holdings Inc. of Charleston.