South Carolina's jobless rate continued to decline in August, dropping to an all-time low and further tightening the labor pool.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said the number of residents without jobs fell "significantly," by nearly 4,000 last month. That, combined with a decline in the size of the labor force, pushed the statewide unemployment figure to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent in July.
The previous low of 3.5 percent was set in April 1998.
According to the latest data, the number of employed workers is up about 9,300 compared to August 2017.
"This is another solid report showing the state continues to add jobs at steady pace," said economist Matt Martin, senior vice president and Charlotte regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank's Richmond, Va.-based Fifth District.
At the same time, workers are getting more scarce, he added.
The employment gains in August were led by the professional and business services sector, which added more than 4,000 positions. The top decliner in South Carolina was the manufacturing industry, which lost 1,500 jobs.
Among the state's largest employment markets, the Charleston region had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent, up slightly from 3 percent in July.
The U.S. jobless rate for August was unchanged at 3.9 percent.