This year, South Carolina's Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit will be larger than ever, and the state's gasoline tax will be higher than ever, but in order to get some of that tax money back you'll have to really, really want it.

Most residents who own a motor vehicle — even a moped — would be eligible for the credit, but for reasons never fully explained, the S.C. Department of Revenue has made it absurdly difficult to claim it.

It's a situation that grows more frustrating every year, because the value of the tax credit keeps rising as the gas tax increase is phased in. The credit is intended to refund a portion of the hike in the gas tax that lawmakers approved in 2017.

Just how onerous is the procedure for claiming the tax credit? Consider that in 2018 the state set aside $40 million for fuel tax credits. Taxpayers only claimed a relative pittance of $2 million, or 5 percent.

Ooof.

Here's why people aren't bothering. In order to claim the credit, South Carolina residents are supposed to save receipts for all the gas they purchased during the year for each of their vehicles and all the money spent on preventive maintenance for each vehicle.

Then, they have to add it all up on a worksheet. And fill out an extra tax form.

All this work in order to collect a credit that in 2018 amounted to $16 per taxpayer who claimed the money.

Oh, and the Department of Revenue recommends that taxpayers not only save all of their receipts, but: "Since fuel receipts can become illegible over time, a taxpayer may choose to scan or photocopy the receipts to have for future substantiation."

The tax increase of 12 cents per gallon is being phased in, ticking up two cents annually through 2022. Each increase takes effect July 1, so we've got another six cents to go, and with each increase, the fuel tax credit rises as well.

So what's it really worth? That depends on how many vehicles there are in your household. A taxpayer can claim two, and a married couple filing a joint return can claim up to four, by filling out two tax forms.

For 2019 the credit appears to be worth about $19 per vehicle, though it depends on how much fuel was purchased. Here's how that works: Someone who bought 500 gallons of gas would have paid an extra $25 in 2019 because of the mid-year tax hike. They could claim 0.768 percent of that amount.

The tax credit is based on whichever is less — the cost of the added gas tax, or the cost of vehicle maintenance, such as new tires. Why the DOR requires detailed records of both is a mystery.

Regular readers of this column know that I look for ways to save money and cut tax bills any way I legally can, so it pains me a little that I won't be claiming a state tax credit for which I qualify. Usually, when a business or the government makes it hard to claim a refund or cash incentive, I'll jump through the hoops on principle, but I'm not going to save receipts for a year to collect $19.

Each to their own. If you hope to claim the fuel credit for 2020, I hope you've been diligently collecting receipts since the first of the year. Just keep doing that for another week and 10 months.