The parent of Charleston-based CresCom Bank kicked off the new year by extending its reach into the Charlotte market while also preparing to be acquired by a bigger out-of-state lender.

Carolina Financial Corp. said Thursday that it finalized its $100 million purchase of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. this week.

The deal, announced last summer and financed with a combination of cash and stock, closed on New Year's Eve, about two weeks after shareholders voted to approve it.

Carolina Trust Bank, which was headquartered in Lincolnton, N.C., is now part of Carolina Financial's CresCom subsidiary.

The newly acquired franchise operates 11 branches and a loan office mostly in and around the Charlotte market, including Concord and Gastonia. Two of its locations are across the border in South Carolina — in Clover and Lake Wylie.

“They’re in a fabulous market,” Carolina Financial CEO Jerry Rexroad told analysts after the deal was announced in July.

CresCom has pursued acquisitions in recent years to become the second-biggest bank based in South Carolina. It now has more than 70 offices and about $4 billion in loans and other assets.

The lender had been targeting much of its recent expansion plans on attractive markets in the Tar Heel State, such as Wilmington and the Research Triangle area.

The Carolina Trust deal wasn't affected by the more recent announcement that United Bank of Charleston, W.Va., and Washington, D.C., is buying CresCom and its parent company for $1.1 billion.

That sale is expected to be finalized by June 30. Afterward, CresCom will be folded into a bank with about $25 billion in assets at roughly 200 branches in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

"Scale is important," Rexroad said after the all-stock transaction was announced on Nov. 18.

The CresCom brand will go away eventually.

The South Carolina-based franchise was known as Community FirstBank when it opened for business in 1997 in downtown Charleston. It switched to CresCom after merging with Myrtle Beach's Crescent Bank in 2012.