The largest bank headquartered in South Carolina is being snapped up by a Florida lender in a stock swap valued at $6 billion.
Columbia-based South State Corp., and CenterState Bank Corp. announced the tie-up Monday. The deal is expected to be finalized by Sept. 30. Shareholders of both companies must approve the transaction.
CenterState is the buyer, with a projected 53 percent stake in the merged company. The branches will operate under the South State Bank brand and its stock trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the existing SSB ticker symbol.
The parent company will be headquartered in Winter Haven, Fla., and be led by CenterState CEO John C. Corbett. South State chief executive Robert R. Hill Jr. will become executive chairman of a 16-member board that will consist of eight directors from both companies.
“We are excited to partner with CenterState,” Hill said in a written statement. “We have great respect for John, the management team and the company CenterState has built. This is a great combination of cultures, which will create tremendous value for our shareholders.”
Corrbette said he believes "our two organizations are an outstanding fit. Combining these two high-performing teams will allow us to build an even stronger company together.”
South State was created when SCBT bought First Federal of Charleston in 2013, but its roots go back to the Great Depression. The bank expects to maintain a large presence in its existing markets in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia, including the Charleston region, where about 25 percent of its employees work.
The company's shares tumbled more than 7 percent Monday, suggesting investors are unhappy with the sale. The Nasdaq and other major indexes were down less than 2 percent in a broad-based sell-off triggered by escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.