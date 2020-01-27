The largest bank headquartered in South Carolina is combining with a slightly larger Florida lender in a stock swap valued at $6 billion, as consolidation continues to reshape the industry.

Columbia-based South State Corp., and CenterState Bank Corp. announced the tie-up Monday. The deal is expected to be finalized by Sept. 30. Shareholders of both companies must approve the sale.

While South State is technically the buyer for accounting purposes, CenterState will own about 53 percent of the combined franchise, which will be headquartered in Winter Haven, Fla., and led by CenterState CEO John C. Corbett.

South State chief executive Robert R. Hill Jr. will become executive chairman of a 16-member board that will consist of eight directors from both companies.

The merged bank's branches will operate under the South State Bank brand, and its stock will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the existing SSB ticker symbol.

The sale is expected to create the eighth-largest bank headquartered in the Southeast, with about $34 billion in assets, $26 billion in deposits, more than 300 branches and in excess of 1 million customers.

South State said it expects to maintain a "significant presence" in its major markets in the Carolinas and Atlanta, including the Charleston region, where about 25 percent of its 2,550 employees work.

“We are excited to partner with CenterState,” Hill said in a written statement. “We have great respect for John, the management team and the company CenterState has built. This is a great combination of cultures, which will create tremendous value for our shareholders.”

Corrbett said the banks are "an outstanding fit. Combining these two high-performing teams will allow us to build an even stronger company together.”

He also noted the banks operate in separate markets for the most part, with CenterState focused on Florida, Georgia and Alabama. South State's 155 branches are in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

"One of the things that's so attractive about this combination is that these are two great geographies, but they don't overlap," Corbett said during a conference call with investors and employees. "They're contiguous, but they don't overlap. And in doing this, we're keeping our leadership structure exactly as it is, from our market presidents' and regional presidents' standpoint."

The South State-CenterState marriage underscores the consolidation that has rippled through the banking business since at least the 2008 financial crisis.

The early post-recession sales involved mostly small lenders that were wounded by the downturn and needed deeper pockets as they struggled to balance rising regulatory expenses and costly investments in online technology. South State was among the more active acquirers, describing itself as a "Carolinas consolidator."

More than a decade later, the dealmaking has shifted to healthy franchises in high-growth markets as executives recognize that size has become increasingly important in the financial services business.

Other recent combinations have included Southeast giants BB&T and SunTrust. They'll be switching their names to Truist under a $30 billion merger that closed in December.

More recently, Charleston-based CresCom Bank agreed to be acquired by West Virginia lender United Bank for about $1.1 billion.

Hill said during Monday's conference call that he and Corbett "have been building two companies on a parallel path" and they had met over lunch about two years ago, when they discussed "the decade ahead of us, a rapidly changing industry and our vision for the future."

"We both felt the next wave of consolidation would include a few important banks of like size combining. We did not know at the time how right we were," Hill said.

Bank analyst Chris Marinac, director of research for Janney Mongomery Scott in Atlanta, said the recent Truist transaction likely helped bring the two together.

"Both South State and CenterState are seeking scale to cover burgeoning technology costs. Each have strong management, lenders and capital, plus terrific footprints in terms of demographics and opportunities the next five years. They simply wanted to be larger and get more scale," Marinac said.

South State was created when SCBT bought out First Federal of Charleston in 2013 for $447 million, but its corporate family tree can be traced to an Orangeburg bank that opened during the Great Depression.

The company's stock tumbled almost 7 percent, or $5.83, to close at $79.69 on Monday, suggesting investors are unhappy with the sale. Shares of CenterState gained about 1.9 percent, or 45 cents, to $23.78.