SC's attorney general pushes to change business bankruptcy rules

South Carolina has joined a nationwide turf war over where big businesses can formally declare they’re flat broke.

For years, many financially crippled companies have filed for bankruptcy in Delaware and New York, where the courts and judges are said to be experienced hands at guiding complicated insolvency cases through the docket.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and 41 other members of the National Association of Attorneys General aren't buying it. They're pushing to keep some of the legal action closer to home, rekindling an issue that's been bandied about since the late 1990s.

"While we respect the expertise of the judges in these districts, we reject the argument that judges in other districts are not equally capable of exercising an expertise in handling corporate cases, large and small," they said in a Feb. 20 letter to members of Congress.

The debate is over what lawyers call "venue shopping."

The bipartisan coalition Wilson has joined is backing a U.S. House bill filed last year that would prevent companies from declaring bankruptcy in federal districts hundreds or thousands of miles from where their principal places of business or assets are located.

The legislation would “strengthen the integrity of and build public confidence" in the system, the AGs said in their letter.

Fairness and money are the key drivers, according to supporters of the bill. Wilson and the other like-minded prosecutors argue that allowing businesses to cherry-pick judges and jurisdictions forces creditors who are already owed money to incur undue travel and legal expenses, especially if the case lands in a high-dollar market like Manhattan.

Those costs extend to the public when government agencies have to chase after unpaid taxes and other debts.

The attorneys general also point to unequal treatment under the current ground rules.

Broke individuals who take the bankruptcy plunge are required to file in the same court district where they have spent the bulk of the previous six months.

Failed businesses have more options. They can pick any district if they have “a minor affiliated interest, no matter how small or recently created,” Wilson’s office said in a statement.

Many times, they turn to Delaware's well-oiled bankruptcy machine, which is generally viewed as friendly to corporate debtors. The First State also is a popular incorporation spot for many U.S. companies.

Earth Fare is a recent example. When the North Carolina-based organic grocer decided to file for bankruptcy last month, it headed to Wilmington, Del., about 600 miles from its Asheville headquarters.

Likewise, the Texas-based Boy Scouts of America is looking to reorganize its finances in Delaware to deal with the costly fallout of childhood abuse within its ranks.

And embattled opioid maker Purdue Pharma, which is headquartered in Connecticut, jumped the state line to White Plains, N.Y., when it threw up the white flag in September.

“Of course Purdue strategically picked White Plains over all other courts," Lynn M. LoPucki, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, told The Washington Post last fall. "That’s like asking whether a chess master has a strategy or just makes moves randomly.”

The pushback against venue shopping by bankrupt businesses isn't new. Congress has been wrestling with the issue for more than 20 years. And several attempts to tighten the rules have gone nowhere.

The legislative road kill includes a 2015 bill that Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts introduced with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican.

Defenders of the status quo insist that the courts in Delaware and Manhattan are exceptionally adept at handling complex business failures and reorganizations and that changing the venue rules would likely result in costly delays.

Spearheading the newest reform effort is Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat. Her bill has a straightforward title: the Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2019.

South Carolina's top elected law enforcement official is all in favor, saying it's "about protecting the consumer and the rule of law.”

“Companies will still be able to get the bankruptcy protection they need, but this legislation will level the playing field between debtor and creditor,” Wilson said.

The AGs of Delaware and New York probably don't feel that way. Their signatures were conspicuously missing from the letter calling for Congress to pass Lofgren's bill.