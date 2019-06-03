About two years ago, South Carolina's asphalt firms realized that something had to be done.
A new gas tax had given the industry a jolt, and, if its workforce was going to keep up, companies needed new talent.
"We'd never had to recruit people to come work for us," said Ashley Batson, the executive director of the S.C. Asphalt and Pavement Association.
Like many other construction fields, the industry had long relied on word-of-mouth to fill any openings. Though that's still the case, the tightening labor market in South Carolina coupled with a growing number of new asphalt-related jobs made a more organized recruitment campaign a necessity.
That's why the nonprofit association started developing its recently-released "Asphalt Works!" campaign. Between the new website, testimonials, radio and television ads, billboards and social media materials, the group hopes to help fill the about 350 open positions across the state and the hundreds more expected to be added over the next several years.
The asphalt industry, like other construction sectors, was hit hard during the Great Recession. But by about 2013, Batson said, the industry was looking to grow its workforce again.
Then some legislative changes made it clear that the industry's growth was picking up — and that the old ways of recruiting weren't going to cut it.
In May 2017, S.C. legislators passed the state's first gas tax hike since the late 1980s. Funds from that tax increase would go toward road improvements and expansions.
Knowing that it would take time — "You can't grow a workforce overnight," Batson said — the Asphalt Pavement Association worked with the S.C. Department of Transportation to scale up the volume of projects as member companies tried to bring in new workers.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, a 17 percent increase in pavement projects put out for bid is expected, according to the state DOT. Another 15 percent year-over-year increase is predicted after that.
Right now, the asphalt workforce in South Carolina has been able to keep up with the state's projects, but, to stay on pace, Batson said, this campaign will need to be successful: About 1,000 new jobs are expected to be added in the industry over the next five years.
Batson said the job opportunities aren't concentrated in any area of the industry; companies statewide are looking for workers with or without experience.
The "Asphalt Works!" website lays out different steps in a career in asphalt, from general laborer to project manager. Each job description includes the salary range and a description of the skills and years of experience needed to qualify.
For example, a general laborer can expect to make between about $20,600 and $35,000 a year. Training is provided on the job, and no prior experience is necessary. On the upper end of the spectrum, a project manager, who needs to have about five years' experience in a related field and a bachelor's degree in either construction management or civil engineering, could earn a salary of more than $100,000.
One of the major opportunities for growing the asphalt workforce, Batson said, is bringing more women into the industry. About two years ago, she became one of the founding members of Women of Asphalt, a national coalition of female leaders in the field.
In the construction industry overall, women make up less than 10 percent of the workforce, but the percentage of female workers has been rising slightly over the last few years. In Charleston, an organization for women in construction was chartered last August and has since become the region's largest and fastest-growing chapter.