South Carolina's jobless rate continued to decline in August, further tightening the labor pool.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said the number of residents without jobs fell "significantly," by nearly 4,000 last month. That, combined with a decline in the size of the labor force, push the statewide unemployment figure to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent in July.
According to the report, the number of employed workers is up about 9,300 compared to August 2017.
The employment gains last month were led by the professional and business services sector, which added more than 4,000 positions. The top decliner in South Carolina was the manufacturing industry, which lost 1,500 jobs.
Among the state's largest employment markets, the Charleston region had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent, up slightly from 3 percent in July.
The U.S. jobless rate for August was unchanged at 3.9 percent.