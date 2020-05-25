SC robot maker takes a dip with sharks on ABC

A South Carolina startup went on national TV this month fishing for funding from a pool of investment sharks.
But none bit.
Van Robotics, a Columbia-based company that sells a small robot with an educational focus, made its pitch for capital on "Shark Tank" in September for an episode that aired May 6.
Laura Boccanfuso, CEO of the startup and a graduate of the University of South Carolina, asked for a $300,000 investment in exchange for a 10 percent stake in her business, putting a $3 million value on the three-year-old venture.
The robot, called ABii, is powered by artificial intelligence and is designed to engage students who struggle with paying attention, she told her prospective celebrity backers.
The units cost about $999 each for schools, and come with a curriculum. Boccanfuso said ABii is in place in about two dozen schools in the state. A trial of 220 students found that two-thirds of them improved their math proficiency.
Veteran "Shark Tank" personality and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. "Mr. Wonderful," stayed on the hook the longest, but Boccanfuso wasn't able to reel him in. He ultimately passed on the investment opportunity, citing the difficulty in getting educational institutions to adopt new technologies. O'Leary recalled his time at software giant The Learning Co., saying it took him nine years to get the computer game Oregon Trail into schools.
Boccanfuso thinks Van Robotics can clear that hurdle.
"We need some disruptive technology to change the future for our students. They're worth it. And I'll put in the time. If it's nine years or 19 years, I'm in," she said.
Local tie-in
It was a nice feather in the cap, White House-style, for a Charleston-based company that fashions bow ties from feathers.
The recognition last week by President Donald Trump of Brackish in the Rose Garden at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was tied to the company's efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.
The West Ashley firm started making masks from surplus cloth during the coronavirus outbreak and donated them to hospitals and other health care centers in 31 states. It also provided two complimentary masks for each purchase of its standard line of products.
The business donated more than 2,600 masks and kept its workers on the payroll during the outbreak through the federal Payment Protection Program. It said it was honored to be recognized by the White House.
"If we can help support our front-line workers, that's the least we can do right now. ... The PPP gave us a bridge we needed to maintain all of our people, said Brackish co-founder Ben Ross, who attended the ceremony
Ross and Jeff Plotner founded the company in 2012 after Ross made bow ties from turkey feathers as gifts for the groomsmen at his wedding a few years earlier.
Mall matters
Will the third time be the charm for the owner of Northwoods Mall?
After having twice delayed their release, CBL & Associates Properties is set to disclose its first-quarter earnings this week and provide a look at how the spread of COVID-19 has affected traffic and tenants at its real estate holdings
Originally, the figures were to be released May 4, followed by a conference call with management the next day.
Then it was pushed to May 18, with CBL abruptly scrapping its quarterly chat and Q&A with Wall Street without explanation.
The earnings report is now scheduled to be released Tuesday, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based company last week pointed to “a delay in completion of a third party report necessary to finalize CBL’s financial statements” that “was related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The results will be closely watched because the first quarter marked the U.S. arrival of the spreading virus, which has ravaged many mall-based retailers that were forced to shut their doors. It's highly likely that the numbers will be far from charming.
“While the full impact of these temporary closures cannot be quantified, based on discussions with tenants, CBL anticipates a significant deterioration in near-term revenue," the company said in April 14 update.
Northwoods managed to stay open for the entire first quarter. It was closed April 5 in response to lockdown orders and reopened May 1.
CBL owns 108 shopping centers totaling 68.2 million square feet in 26 states. It’s been a player for decades on the South Carolina retail landscape, where it controls more than 2.1 million square feet of space. CBL's holdings include a half-ownership stake in Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall, the largest enclosed shopping destination in the state, and two Upstate properties.