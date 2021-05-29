SC retail chain Palmetto Moon enters next phase with new CEO at helm

Like most other retailers in America, when the pandemic hit, Palmetto Moon went dark.

The North Charleston-based collegiate merchandise seller and lifestyle-brand merchant closed stores, furloughed nearly 500 workers and temporarily shelved projects.

The company applied for federal payroll protection funds and negotiated with vendors and landlords to stay afloat, but it never completely shut down.

The business that started as a kiosk at Citadel Mall nearly two decades ago continued to sell online, registering sales at up to three times more than before the pandemic.

To fill orders, it reached into its more than two dozen shuttered shops for inventory and continued to place orders with manufacturers, all the while trying to shave expenses like other businesses amid an uncertain future.

The retailer reopened all of its stores by last June and launched two new shops, both in Tennessee, during the darkest months of the pandemic. In early May, the company opened its 28th store in Hoover, Ala., a suburb of Birmingham.

Two more stores are set to be added to the mix by year's end within the merchant's six-state footprint across the Southeast, bringing its number of retail outlets to 30.

New phase

That expansion will occur under a new phase for Palmetto Moon.

John Thomas, a former board member and chief merchandising officer of the expansion-minded retailer, recently lassoed the CEO job.

He replaced Eric Holzer, who has twice served as chief executive and is now chairman of the board.

"I'm trying to bring the company back to its core values," retail veteran Thomas, 52, said.

They include a focus on customer service, offering a compelling mix of merchandise and tailoring stores to local markets.

"You can't overemphasize listening to the customer," the new CEO said.

That credo started at the first kiosk, where Holzer started selling beverage koozies and college paraphernalia for the fledgling business in Citadel Mall in 2002.

"I remember the cart — the warmth of seeing people walk up and interacting with them," Holzer said. "Now when you walk into any of our stores, someone is near the entrance and says, 'Welcome to Palmetto Moon. What can I help you find?'"

"We want to know what customers like that we might not carry," Holzer said.

As the company expanded into other states, first to Pooler, Ga., near Savannah, in 2014, it struggled with the question of rebranding the stores to fit the location.

After all, the company logo includes the Palmetto tree and crescent moon similar to the elements of the South Carolina state flag.

Instead, it decided to stick with the name and tailor the shops to their surroundings. Instead of items from South Carolina colleges, the merchandise mix focuses on higher education schools in the state where stores are located.

For instance, the store near Savannah carries Georgia Southern Eagles items in addition to those for the University of Georgia Bulldogs or the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

"Our focus is on a localized effort," Thomas said.

Belk connection

Thomas is no stranger to the machinations of the retail world. He worked in merchandising for the now-defunct May Department Stores Co. in its St. Louis headquarters before being recruited by Palmetto Moon founder Bob Webster, who worked for Belk in the 1990s.

Thomas started working for Belk in its Charlotte base in 1999. Over the next 18 years he served in multiple management positions, including executive vice president of merchandising, ready wear and private brands.

In 2009, he joined Palmetto Moon's seven-member board and served as a director until 2016. He left Belk in late 2017 and had to take a year off so as not to breach a non-compete clause. He started working for Palmetto Moon as chief merchandising officer in 2019.

For Holzer, who eventually took on meatier roles in merchandising, buying and marketing after moving away from the kiosk and managing the store in Mount Pleasant, he believed it was time to step aside from the CEO role for a second time.

"I looked at the company's long-term goals and its strategy," he said. "To me it was the right time."

Holzer previously took the company's reins in 2016, when Webster and wife Karen sold a majority interest in the company. The buyer, New York-based private equity firm Topspin Partners, offers advice and strategic support but is not involved in the day-to-day operations.

Two years later, he stepped down and Adam Stone, the former CEO of children’s apparel specialty retailer Hanna Andersson, was named to lead the company. Stone didn't stay long. After 18 months, he quietly left what had grown into a 25-store chain.

"Priorities were shifting in the wrong direction," Holzer said without trying to be too critical of his predecessor. "We needed to make a change."

In 2019, Holzer, with his years of experience and connections, returned to the corner office.

"We had some complexities to navigate through," Holzer said. "The intention was to create a management team to take the company into the future."

After two years, that team is in place, and Thomas is now running the retailer. Amber Dube is now executive vice president and chief brand officer while Laura Martinez was recently promoted to vice president of merchandising.

Holzer will still be involved in the business chairman, but he plans to help wife Whitney, who is the daughter of the Palmetto Moon's founders, build and market her new brand of blankets and accessories called Seabird Society.

Looking ahead, Thomas sees plenty of growth options as some retailers have folded in recent years and left voids in certain markets.

"We know there are additional opportunities out there," he said. "There is an appetite for our brand. If you are not growing, you are falling a little bit behind. I think our future is very bright."