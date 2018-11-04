A new chapter is in the works for a failed seaside vacation getaway on a remote South Carolina island.
The latest turn in this potboiler features dozens of bilked investors and a cameo appearance by the famous scam artist Charles Ponzi, all typed up in a lengthy lawsuit from federal financial sleuths.
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges a group of associates who bankrolled the 2011 purchase of a crippled resort on Daufuskie Island ended up running a “Ponzi-like” scheme as the deal unraveled, burning through at least $10.8 million.
Much of the unaccounted-for money was described as retirement savings from ordinary individuals who were promised double-digit returns on their investments.
The SEC filed the complaint in federal court recently in Salt Lake City, home of "ringleader" James "J.T." Bramlette and his Pelorus Group. The three other defendants mostly helped Bramlette raise money from investors.
The four were described as longtime business associates from Utah and Colorado. Somehow, they set their sights on a sparsely populated and idyllic spit off Hilton Head.
Accessible only by boat and occupying a prime spot on Calibogue Sound, Daufuskie was the setting of the late Pat Conroy's first novel. He chronicled his stint teaching schoolkids on the island in his 1972 book, “The Water is Wide," which hit the big screen two years later as "Conrack."
The future Melrose playground sprung up in the 1980s. It grew to include an inn, beach cottages, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, tennis courts, an equestrian center and home sites.
For all the investment and marketing, the concept just never met financial expectations.
The wheels came loose in 2009, when the resort went broke operating as Daufuskie Island Resort & Breathe Spa. The then-owners partly blamed the fallout from the global financial meltdown the previous year.
Bramlette's Pelorus Group showed up in May 2011 with an ambitious vision. It snapped up all of the assets that the previous owners couldn't unload at its bankruptcy sale.
"We're going to revitalize this entire project," Bramlette told a local newspaper after the deal closed.
According to the SEC's account, red flags popped up almost immediately. The lawsuit singled out a series of deals engineered in mid-2011, when Bramlette associates bought parcels at Melrose for $11.8 million, with no money down. Those buyers then flipped the properties for $20.2 million to his companies, which were using borrowed funds and later defaulted on those loans.
By early 2014, the resort was a "failing enterprise" that struggled to cover utilities and other day-to-day bills, the government said.
Around that time, Pelorus promoters started pitching promissory notes offering dazzling returns of up to 24 percent, according the lawsuit. Unsuspecting investors in the IOUs weren't told about Melrose's actual physical and financial condition.
The remote resort was in foreclosure and in hock to the Beaufort County tax collector. It also was "uninhabitable and ... suffering significant losses each month," according to the complaint.
Even so, the sales continued into mid-2017, even though Pelorus' stake in Melrose had been wiped out about two years earlier by a tidal wave of debt, the SEC alleged. Bramlette's companies filed for bankruptcy protection in March of that year.
Investors didn't lose every dime, but money was misappropriated, according to the lawsuit. Bramlette, for one, is accused of diverting at least $1.5 million to finance his "lavish lifestyle," including trips to Disneyland and Las Vegas, shopping sprees in Beverly Hills and a Land Rover automobile.
He has yet to file a response to the government's allegations. The Pelorus Group's phone is disconnected.
The SEC is asking a federal judge to order Bramlette and two of his associates to return any illicit gains, among other penalties. The fourth is cooperating with authorities and has agreed to a $40,000 fine without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
However it turns out, the SEC won't be writing the final chapter in the Melrose saga. The once-posh getaway, which the government described as being in "decrepit" shape, is now owned by a private lender that lost more than $27 million in the resort's latest bankruptcy. It has hired a real estate firm to market the property.