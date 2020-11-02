SC residents enrolling in ACA have more coverage options than ever

For the second year, South Carolina residents who want to enroll in insurance plans through the HealthCare.gov exchanges have more options than they did before.

Medical carriers that were new to the state last year are expanding even as the federal Affordable Care Act faces a barrage of legal and political attacks on the eve of the general election.

After the number of companies writing health care plans through the ACA marketplace in South Carolina dwindled to just one in 2017 and 2018, competition picked up last year with three companies widening their offerings here. This year, all of them chose to offer coverage to even more residents.

Improved competition appears to have had a positive effect on monthly costs: On average, premiums are decreasing for consumers who are buying health coverage on the public marketplace.

Ray Farmer, director of the S.C. Department of Insurance, said that reflects rates naturally stabilizing over time and more robust competition.

"The market has matured. Companies are more comfortable now," he said. "Competition is the best arbiter of rates."

Open enrollment began Sunday and runs though Dec. 15, with coverage beginning Jan. 1.

Most South Carolina enrollees will have three companies to choose from, though it depends on where they live. Only residents of Oconee County will have one option.

Last year, about 214,000 residents around the state signed up for medical coverage through the HealthCare.gov marketplace. About 90 percent qualified for financial assistance, making the average premium for 2020 coverage $124. That is a reduction from $142 in 2017, the highest monthly cost for enrollees the state has seen since the marketplaces opened in 2014.

That year, just one carrier was offering policies: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, which remains the only insurer covering the entire state and the only one that has offered plans each year. For the 2021, BlueCross reduced rates by an average of 2 percent.

Options for South Carolinians have grown considerably in the last year.

Absolute Total Care first offered a plan in 2018, then in Charleston County only. Molina Healthcare and Bright Health joined South Carolina's marketplace for the first time last year. Since then, each of the three newcomers have expanded.

Absolute Total Care added 17 counties to its network this year, while Molina Healthcare added 13 and Bright Health added three.

“We look forward to empowering more individuals and families when it comes to selecting comprehensive and affordable health care coverage,” Dora Wilson, president of Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, said in a statement.

The fate of the Affordable Care Act, meanwhile, is more tenuous than ever. The issue of health care and the future of one of the signature accomplishments of Barack Obama's presidency will likely be on the minds of voters casting a ballot Tuesday. Republicans have sworn to repeal and replace the law, criticizing weakened markets in many states. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was vice president under Obama, has promised to build on the ACA.

Regardless of the results of Tuesday's election, the entire law could soon be thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments on a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general on Nov. 10. The high court is expected to issue a decision in the first half of 2021.

It isn't yet clear how a ruling will affect individuals' coverage, one way or the other.

Farmer encouraged South Carolinians to sign up during open enrollment just as they have done in the past. He said before selecting a new plan, they should check to make sure their providers are within a carrier's network to avoid surprise bills.