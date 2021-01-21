SC reports another 6,683 new unemployment applicants last week

Another 6,683 South Carolina residents signed up for jobless benefits last week as the state continues to manage a workforce that has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of first-time filings is higher than what the state reported in November and early December.

But it's unclear whether the jump is the result of an uptick that shows up every year after the holidays or whether it signals a weakening economy.

The new applicants joined more than 170,000 others around South Carolina who continued to seek state and federal unemployment aid as of Jan. 2, which is the most recent date that comprehensive figures are available.

Not everyone who signs up for benefits are eligible for the payments. But economists use the jobless claims figure to as a gauge new layoffs and how many people remain out of work on a week-to-week basis.

As of Jan. 2, 70 percent of the applicants who continued to request benefits in South Carolina went though two federal programs.

Roughly 45,400 residents submitted claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides aid to contract employees, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers.

Another 73,900 applied for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides aid to individuals who already used up their 20 weeks of state eligibility.

Congress extended both programs by 11 weeks in late December, meaning many applicants could be eligible for the federal benefits until mid-March.

The remaining 51,000 who continued to certify claims as of Jan. 2 were seeking to collect through the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which lawmakers replenished with federal dollars last year.

Altogether, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said it paid out $64.4 million last week.

That includes the normal unemployment checks of up to $326 per week and the extra $300 per week that Congress made available to every eligible unemployment applicant in the country.