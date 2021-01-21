SC reports another 6,683 new unemployment applicants last week as pandemic continues

Another 6,683 new people signed up for jobless benefits in South Carolina last week as the state continues to manage a workforce that has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people filing initial jobless claims is higher than what the state was dealing with in November and early December.

But it's unclear at this point whether the new jump in unemployment claims is solely the result of an annual uptick that happens every year after the holidays or whether a portion of the new claims signal a weakening economy.

The 6,683 people who applied for jobless benefits last week will join more than 170,000 other individuals who continued apply for state and federal unemployment benefits as of Jan. 2, which is the most recent date that comprehensive data is available.

Not all of the people who sign up for unemployment benefits are found to be eligible for the jobless aid. But economists use the jobless claims as a gauge to understand how many new layoffs occurred and how many people remain out of work week to week.

As of Jan. 2, 70 percent of the people who continued to seek out unemployment benefits in South Carolina were applying through two federal unemployment programs.

Roughly 45,412 of those people submitted an application through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was set up to provide aid to contract employees, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers.

And another roughly 73,914 people applied through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides aid to individuals who already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility in South Carolina.

Congress extended both of those programs by 11 weeks in late December, meaning many people could be eligible for the federal benefits into the middle of March.

The remaining 51,045 people who continued to certify claims as of Jan. 2 were trying to collect money from the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which lawmakers have replenished with federal funds last year.

Altogether, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which manages the state's unemployment system, paid out $64.4 million last week.

That includes the normal unemployment payments of up to $326 per week and the extra $300 per week that Congress made available to every eligible unemployment applicant in the country.