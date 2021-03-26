SC reinstating work search requirement for unemployed for first time during pandemic

The tens of thousands of South Carolinians who are out of work and collecting weekly unemployment benefits will have to start proving to the state that they are looking for work starting next month.

Amid the flood of job losses brought on my the coronavirus pandemic last year, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce suspended the two weekly work searches which were required by state to be eligible for jobless benefits.

"Now a year later, as more and more South Carolinians are returning to work and the unemployment rate is consistently dropping, it is time to reinstate the work search requirement in order to help employers and job seekers connect," the department's executive director, Dan Ellzey, said in a statement March 26.

Starting the week of April 18, unemployed people in South Carolina will have to do two things to remain eligible for aid: certify their weekly claim and complete two job searches in the SC Works online portal. Claimants must be logged into their account on the site or the corresponding app when they do those searches so that they are counted in the system.

About 87,000 job openings are currently listed on that site, according to DEW. Around 125,000 South Carolinians are still relying on unemployment benefits.

Ellzey noted signs of economic recovery in the Palmetto State, including new jobs data released Friday that showed another slight drop in the jobless rate, from 5.3 percent in January to 5.2 percent last month.

"Our economy is recovering strongly and, in fact, doing better than most of our neighbors and the nation as a whole," Ellzey said.

The national unemployment rate was a full percentage point higher than South Carolina's, 6.2 percent, in February.

All but one job sector posted year-over-year losses, with leisure and hospitality still showing the largest jobs deficit with a loss of 37,700 positions in the last year. Government jobs, down by almost 17,000, and manufacturing with a loss of 10,400 followed.

The trade and transportation sector was the only one to see growth year-over-year. It added about 3,700 jobs in the last year. That category also had more growth from January to February than any other in the Palmetto State, adding 6,200 jobs in that month.

Claimants looking for instruction on how to complete their searches can consult DEW's YouTube video or online instructions.