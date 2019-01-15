South Carolina environmental regulators have agreed to pay another $1.5 million toward the cleanup of the Viva Recycling tire dump in Berkeley County, where perhaps a million-plus tires were abandoned after state and local officials shut down the business.
The additional money from the Department of Health and Environmental Control will bring cleanup costs to $3.5 million at the site adjacent to hundreds of homes in the Fairmont South subdivision near Moncks Corner.
The money is coming from a $2-per-tire fee consumers pay when they buy new tires.
"The contractor is on track and plans to hopefully finish ahead of schedule," said Hannah Moldenhauer, spokeswoman for Berkeley County, which is overseeing the cleanup that scheduled to conclude by mid-year.
County Council is expected to approve accepting the DHEC funds at its Jan. 28 meeting. A subcommittee gave its approval Monday.
Meanwhile, the 21.3-acre site where Viva operated was sold in a delinquent tax sale to East Atlantic Trust LLC of Charleston, which paid past-due taxes totaling $966,000. That bill includes money the recycling business must reimburse the county for failing to abide by terms of an incentive agreement.
Viva has until early November to reclaim the property by paying East Atlantic Trust the $966,000 plus interest. The property has an assessed value of $5.8 million.
Viva owner Marty Sergi could not be reached for comment.
Doug Smits, executive director of Berkeley County's water and sewer division, first requested the additional cleanup funds in a Nov. 21 email to DHEC. Smits said he was worried the contractor cleaning the site would stop working if funds ran out, leading to higher costs when the project was restarted.
"Our goal is to see this cleanup project go to fruition and I know that both Berkeley County and DHEC need to see this through especially given the media attention this has received," Smits wrote.
The cleanup was spurred by The Post and Courier report Tire Failure, which exposed how lax state oversight and corporate missteps fueled the rise of massive tire piles in Moncks Corner, Anderson and Jacksonville, Fla.
The newspaper documented how Viva executives had a string of bankruptcies in the Northeast before launching their tire recycling projects in South Carolina. Despite those failures, state and local officials greased their entry into South Carolina by approving $16 million in tax-exempt bonds and a $400,000 loan.
DHEC officials spent two years trying to get Viva to abide by its operating permit. The agency ultimately filed a lawsuit and obtained a $1.7 million judgment against the company, but nothing has been paid.
In addition, Viva has defaulted on $15.7 million in debt funding issued through the S.C. Jobs and Economic Development Authority, a Columbia-based agency that helps businesses and nonprofits secure low-cost financing through the bond markets.
Another $525,000 in unpaid civil judgments, tax and other liens have been filed against Viva in Berkeley and Anderson counties. A related company defaulted on a $408,000 loan from the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments.
Viva opened its facility in 2013 and ran into trouble with regulators two years later for improper storage of tires and other violations. The problems, and the piles of tires, grew bigger and DHEC ultimately revoked the company's operating permit in 2017.
The current cleanup — which started Aug. 20 — is being handled by Liberty Tire Recycling, which is hauling the tires to its recycling centers to turn them into products such as landscaping mulch and paving material. Liberty was the winning bidder for the project, charging $239 per ton of tires removed. The $3.5 million will cover 14,644 tons, or roughly 1.46 million tires.
Another potential problem was uncovered when Liberty started working — tire chips buried underneath and behind what Smits termed "a literal sea of tires" at the site. Smits said it could cost $120,000 or more to remove those chips, but DHEC has not yet approved funding for that.