SC regulators deny Dominion's rate plan for future rooftop solar customers

State regulators have denied Dominion Energy's plan to charge new fees to future solar-power customers in a ruling that's being held up as major victory for the rooftop solar industry.

The S.C. Public Service Commission issued its decision April 28, according to a statement from the Southern Environment Law Center.

"The PSC rejected requests from Dominion Energy and the Office of Regulatory Staff to hike solar fees and impose new charges on customers to a level that would put rooftop solar out of reach for most households," the Charlottesville, Va.-based law center said.

Instead, the commissioners adopted an alternative pricing proposal from several groups, including the Charleston-based Coastal Conservation League and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The approved fee will be based on Dominion's existing "time-of-use" rate, which is $13 a month. It will affect solar panels that are connected to the electric grid starting June 1 in the utility's South Carolina service territory, which covers areas around Charleston, Columbia, Beaufort, Orangeburg and Aiken.

“Thankfully, today’s decision will support the growing rooftop solar market for Dominion Energy customers, without the high fees Dominion tried to impose," said Eddy Moore, energy and climate director for the Coastal Conservation League who was a witness in the case.

The ruling won't immediately affect the utility's estimated 11,200 current solar customers in the state. They'll keep their existing pricing arrangements until 2025 or 2029, depending on when they installed their panels.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Dominion, which acquired South Carolina Electric & Gas in early 2019, was proposing to increase the monthly costs for solar customers to ensure they're paying their fair share of maintenance and operating expenses.

Installers and other solar industry interests feared the jump in rates would hurt demand and reduce competition.

Dominion wanted to raise rates on new residential solar customers to $19 from $9 under the original plan. The fee for commercial was to jump to $32.50.

The pricing issue is tied to a 2019 law that lifted a cap on how many homes and businesses could install rooftop panels in South Carolina. Lawmakers instructed regulators to make sure other ratepayers weren't subsidizing their use of the grid.

Dominion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moore credited the members of the PSC, saying they studied all sides of a complicated debate before reaching a "pro-solar decision."

"They put it all together and thought about it and issued this ruling, which provides a good path forward for people to continue putting solar on their rooftops in Dominion's territory," he said.

Matt Orr, state director of Conservatives for Clean Energy–South Carolina, called the decision "a huge win for ratepayers" that "will not only protect rooftop solar jobs but will allow solar customers in Dominion’s market to continue to lower their bills using the power of the sun."