SC records seasonal jump in unemployment claims. Tens of thousands still seeking benefits.

South Carolina health officials are busy trying to rollout vaccines for COVID-19 to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic, but in the meantime, the state is dealing with tens of thousands of unemployed South Carolinians.

The most recent data shows that more than 154,000 people continued to file for either state or federal jobless benefits through the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce as of Dec. 26.

And another 17,413 people reportedly filed a new unemployment application with the state agency during the last week in December and the first week of January.

That new surge in dislocated workers seeking help is partly the result of a seasonal jump that happens every year after the holidays. Even when the economy is doing well, states across the country see an increase in new unemployment claims at the beginning of each year.

Dan Ellzey, DEW's director, testified in front of state lawmakers on Thursday and presented an overview of the unemployment problems the state has managed over the past year. During this presentation, Ellzey emphasized the agency's goal of trying to get unemployed workers in the state into new jobs, even as the pandemic continues to pull down parts of the economy.

That's a monumental task right now. The most recent numbers make it clear that South Carolina is still dealing with a historic surge of people who lost jobs and income during the public health crisis.

More than 46,000 people were applying for jobless benefits from South Carolina's unemployment trust fund late last month.

That's an improvement from what the state was managing earlier in 2020, but for perspective, the last time South Carolina had that many people trying to collect state benefits was in early 2012 when the country was recovering from the Great Recession.

The current unemployment situation is even worse when you add in the people who are seeking out assistance from the federal government.

Nearly 70 percent of the people who continued to seek out unemployment benefits in late December were not tapping into state funds. They were applying through two federal jobless programs that were set up at the beginning of the pandemic.

Roughly 39,237 of those people applied under a program known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which allowed contractors, self-employed people and so-called gig workers to collect unemployment aid for the first time.

And another 68,453 people applied through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extended benefits for anyone who has already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility.

Both of those programs are in a state of flux right now.

Congress passed another stimulus bill in late December that added an extra 11 weeks for people relying on the federal assistance. But DEW has yet to reimplement the programs with the changes that were required by Congress.

As a result, the people applying through those programs are not currently receiving their normal unemployment assistance of up to $327 per week, and they unable to collect an extra $300 per week that Congress made available to every eligible unemployment applicant in the country.