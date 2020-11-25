SC receives thousands of new jobless claims as the coronavirus pandemic continues

Roughly 3,567 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment claim last week, highlighting the state's continued struggle to get people back to work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread uncontrolled across the country.

Those new applicants will join the other nearly 179,000 people who continued to apply for state or federal jobless benefits in South Carolina during the first week in October.

Not all of those people are found to be qualified for the unemployment benefits, which are handled by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. But the tens of thousands of people who continue to seek out the assistance highlights the unemployment crisis still facing South Carolina workforce.

DEW released data on Wednesday that showed roughly 124,571 people were actually receiving money. Those unemployed individuals are collecting, at most, $326 per week, which is the maximum amount allowed by the state.

A growing number of the unemployment applicants pursuing benefits in South Carolina are now relying on money provided by the federal government.

More than 77,000 applicants who are trying to claim benefits have used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility and are relying on two federal programs that provide an extra 23 weeks of assistance.

And another 54,000 people are trying to claim benefits through a temporary program that was set up by Congress earlier this year to provide aid to contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers.

The people receiving benefits through the federal government may only have a few more weeks of assistance left. Most of the federal programs are set to expire at the end of the year, which could leave thousands of unemployed South Carolinians without any income.