SC real estate giant Greystar doubles down on the Continent

A South Carolina-based rental housing behemoth has scraped together a sizable chunk of dry powder to apply on the other side of the Atlantic.

An affiliate of Greystar Real Estate Partners announced last week that it tied a bow around a new fund that has locked down about $883 million in commitments from a global group of deep-pocketed investors.

The money trail that leads to the Charleston firm's Meeting Street headquarters is made up of institutional-grade backers, such as big pension funds. They hail from Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, according to statement released June 9.

The firm said its new "pan-European" fund will target top cities in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, France, Germany and Austria. The equity will be deployed to buy, and in some cases build, "purpose-designed" and "thoughtfully amenitized" residential rental properties, including traditional apartments and student housing.

"This opportunity is the culmination of more than seven years of hard work establishing the only vertically integrated pan-European residential platform, which means we have the capabilities to invest, develop and operate assets under one roof," Greystar senior managing director Mark Allnutt said in a statement. "We are, therefore, uniquely placed to offer simplicity and scale to investors seeking European residential exposure."

Market forces and shifting demographic trends are pushing the firm to up its game abroad, according to Greystar. Europe's multifamily and student housing sectors are in short supply of "quality" rental housing, it said.

"This, coupled with both continued urbanization trends in Europe's top cities and the increasing unattainability of home ownership, has resulted in a growing renter cohort," the company added.

Wes Fuller, Greystar's executive managing director for global investment, called the opportunity "extremely compelling."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The U.K is a prime example of a highly fragmented market that's ripe for an overhaul, according to a "white paper" the firm released in November. Citing figures from the commercial real estate research firm Green Street Advisors, the document noted that 98 percent of the island nation's rental housing stock was “not professionally managed and unlikely to offer residents any amenity, to say nothing of building maintenance or security of tenure."

"We expect coming out of the pandemic, a shift towards working from home and an emphasis on well-being will increase space requirements generally and demand for amenitized space in particular,” it said.

The Continent-focused investment pool is the latest in Greystar's "value-added" series of funds, which collectively have raised more than $6.2 billion in capital since 2011.

It also builds on a global expansion the downtown company kicked off across the pond nearly eight years ago. Greystar's purchase of 21 student housing complexes in England in late 2013 gave the three-legged business — it buys, builds and manages — its first overseas real estate foothold.

Deals in other foreign markets, namely Mexico, South America and Asia, soon followed.

Today, the company oversees a $220 billion global portfolio made up mostly of apartments, college residences and active-adult communities in 200 markets. It’s also one of the largest property management and ownership firms in the U.S., with 740,000 rental units.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed down Greystar, which CEO Bob Faith started in Houston in 1992 and moved to Charleston a few years later, when the company became an early investor in the then-fledgling and now nearly completed Daniel Island development.

During the health crisis, the firm has sealed at least two major acquisitions of smaller competitors in Arizona and Texas while raising another hefty pot of cash.

While the newest financing deal is aimed at cities in foreign lands thousands of miles away, one of its most recent transactions is just up the road from the home office. Last month, the University of South Carolina picked Greystar as the developer and manager of the first phase of the $210 million, 1,800-unit Campus Village student housing project to be built on the Columbia campus.