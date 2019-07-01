Tuesday is World UFO Day and South Carolinians should have plenty of reason to celebrate — or at least keep an eye toward the sky.

The Palmetto State — home to the infamous UFO Welcome Center in Bowman for the past quarter century — ranks 21st nationally in the number of UFO sightings, with more than 1,800 accounts of flying saucers and other unidentified airborne vehicles compiled by the National UFO Reporting Center of Davenport, Wash.

The state rankings are based on the number of sightings per 100,000 residents. South Carolina clocked in at 35.5 — just ahead of California.

The UFO Reporting Center's aviation-crazed home state of Washington has the highest rate of close encounters, at 78.22 per 100,000 residents.

The center's database has documented more than 120,000 sightings, some of them dating to the early 20th century.

Just last week, a Ladson resident reported seeing a flying saucer with three glowing lights encircling a faint red dot shortly before 11 p.m., according to one of the center's reports.

"The craft was huge, just floating in the same spot," the unidentified witness told the center. "I went out of my room to tell my family what I've witnessed. When I came back it was gone."

Of course it was.

World UFO Day commemorates the purported crash of an alien spacecraft in Roswell, N.M., in 1947. Revelers are encouraged to gaze at the sky in search of the truth which is, well, out there.

Transfer request

Dozens of wrongful death lawsuits have been filed over the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max, and planemaker Boeing Co. is asking a federal judge to combine all of them — including three filed in Charleston — and hear them in one venue.

Of the 51 complaints filed to date on behalf of 54 passengers, all but the Charleston cases are being heard in Chicago, where Boeing is headquartered.

The aerospace giant wants all of the legal actions consolidated and moved to the Windy City, and it's asking that Judge Jorge Alonso preside over the matter.

The March 10 crash killed all 157 passengers and crew from 35 countries, including 8 U.S. citizens, and Boeing said it "expects that a number of additional lawsuits will be filed on behalf of additional passengers and crew."

The three Charleston cases were filed by Mary Schiavo, an aviation lawyer with Mount Pleasant-based Motley Rice and the former inspector general for the U.S. Department of Transportation. She alleges Boeing knew its 737 Max jet was unsafe but concealed the dangerous design flaws from airlines and the public.

Boeing has declined to comment on the lawsuits and had not filed a response to the Charleston cases as of Friday. The company is trying to negotiate settlements with family members of the victims, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, although some lawyers are pushing for jury trials.

A judge has not ruled on the company's request to consolidate the cases.

The Ethiopia crash followed a similar deadly accident involving a Lion Air 737 Max off the coast of Indonesia. That Oct. 29 crash killed all 189 passengers and crew.

While investigations are underway, most reports point to flaws in the design of an automated anti-stall system that takes over a plane's horizontal stabilizer. Boeing has said it is working on a software update to fix the flaw. Meanwhile, 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide since March 11.

Healthy job growth

The next major addition to the Medical University of South Carolina's downtown campus is characterized in part by big numbers, such as the estimated $390,000,000 construction tab and its 625,000 square feet of space.

An overlooked figure is how many jobs the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital will create.

A top executive for the state health system offered up an early estimate last week at a Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce forum. Chief operating officer Matt Wain ballparked the number at somewhere between 600 and 800.

MUSC already employs about 13,000 workers, according to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, making it the area's second-largest employer behind the military. It expects to move some existing staff to the new women's and children's tower, which is set to open in October, but it isn't clear at this point exactly how many new employees will join the payroll.

Wain, who recently accepted a new job and will beccome CEO of three hospitals at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta later this summer, was speaking at an event at Citadel Mall on Thursday.

MUSC is opening an outpatient clinic in the shopping center's former J.C. Penney space in December. The future MUSC Health West campus will create between 50 and 60 jobs, Wain said.

Approvals postponed

Call it a day of deferrals.

Last week, several large-scale projects came before Charleston's Board of Architectural Review, including plans for a high-profile mixed-use development that would include a 300-room hotel, condominiums and apartments.

The BAR opted to defer the project, which was up for its first of three reviews, citing numerous reasons. Board members also said the developer's request to build one floor higher than the zoning code allows wasn't justified.

The plans show an eight-story hotel and two nine-story residential buildings on the lot at 411 Meeting St., just behind the proposed Mary Street office building that the BAR recently approved.

Developer Michael Bennett of Bennett Hospitality got the city's OK to build a hotel at 411 Meeeting several years ago, but, since the lot used to house an apartment complex, Bennett agreed to include residences in the project.

Another large hotel development — a 115-room property along Hayne Street just across from the City Market — was up for review as well, but a portion of that request also was deferred. BAR members suggested simplifying the design and using higher quality building materials.

Flight path

It's no secret Charleston International continues to break passenger records.

But a new statistic puts the growth in perspective from a different angle.

From July 1 of last year to June 30 of this year, the state's busiest airport saw its number of flights grow by 8.6% to 53,085. That comes out to about 145 a day on average. Over the same period, the total seat count climbed 12.7% to 5,746,169.

The upshot?

"An increase in both scheduled seats and the number of flights indicates a shift to larger aircraft," said Helen Hill, an airport board member and CEO of the region's tourism agency, Explore Charleston. "The strength of these metrics reflects the great health of the market."

Last year, the airport reported a record 4.47 million passengers coming and going, up from just under 4 million in 2017.

During the first five months of this year, 1.9 million ticket holders have passed through the terminal, up 12.4 percent over the same period last year. Officials believe the number could come close to 5 million by year's end, compared to about 2 million in 2010.