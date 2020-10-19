SC power tool businesses are hammering each other in court

Two of South Carolina's biggest power tool firms are putting the screws to one another in a legal sense.
Anderson-based Techtronic Power Tools Technology and Harbor Freight Tools, the discount retailer with a massive distribution center in Dillon, are battling it out in federal court in the Upstate over allegations of stolen trade secrets, pilfered patents and looted laborers.
Techtronic, which makes Ryobi brand tools sold at Home Depot, says Harbor Freight quietly started luring away its top employees in January as part of an effort to expand into tool production.
A wave of Techtronic engineers, researchers and lab directors started resigning without notice, according to court documents, taking thousands of pages of blueprints, confidential documents, and sales and supply chain secrets with them.
The Upstate tool maker couldn't figure out why six-figure wage earners were quitting all of a sudden during a global pandemic. Then Techtronic learned its former workers were on Harbor Freight's payroll.
"Rather than make the investment of time, money and resources to legitimately develop products ... Harbor Freight is trying to take a shortcut by stealing its competitor's patented designs, trade dress, trade secrets and employees in violation of their restrictive covenants," Techtronic says in its complaint.
Those covenants forbid employees from working for a competitor within 12 months after leaving Techtronic.
Harbor Freight denies any wrongdoing and contends that the non-compete clauses are illegal. The company added in a court filing that it's no wonder employees want to leave the "harsh work environment" at Techtronic, a place that "seeks to instill fear and uncertainty in the workforce."
Harbor Freight wants a jury to deem the non-compete clauses unenforceable. Techtronic wants unspecified actual and punitive financial damages for the allegedly misappropriated workers and trade secrets.
A jury trial hasn't been scheduled.
The two tool titans are among the biggest customers at the Port of Charleston, where many of their products are imported from factories in Asia.
Techtronic, with $1.2 billion in annual revenue, employs about 500 people at its Anderson site. Home Depot has 20,000 employees at 1,000 stores and operates a 2.5 million-square-foot distribution center along Interstate 95 at the State Ports Authority's inland port in Dillon.
Power politics
The money behind a referendum to decide whether Goose Creek should set up its own municipal electric utility came from — surprise — the sole beneficiary of a "yes" vote.
Century Aluminum paid nearly $159,000 to convince city residents to support a plan designed to help the company cut its power bills.
Documents filed with the S.C. Ethics Commission show the Chicago-based company was the only contributor to Citizens to Empower Goose Creek, a group that actively advocated for the 2019 referendum.
The vote ultimately cleared the way for Goose Creek to get into the utility business with just one customer: Century's Mount Holly smelter, just outside city limits.
But the money the aluminum maker poured into the low-turnout election may now go to waste. A federal judge ruled last week that Goose Creek couldn't take over the power supply for Century. That right remained with Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper, the state-run utility that sought to defeat the referendum.
An appeal of the ruling is almost certain.
Fallen twin
The Twin Cities sibling of a Charleston-area restaurant is throwing in the towel.
The parent of Butcher & The Boar in downtown Minneapolis filed for bankruptcy this month and plans to liquidate its assets to pay down some of its hefty debts.
The far-flung Lowcountry location of the same name, which started serving steaks and other American fare last year after a lengthy renovation of the former Southerly’s space at 730 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, is not part of the wind-down. It's owned by a separate holding company and remains open.
The insolvent Midwest restaurant is controlled by Hennepin Avenue Restaurant LLC. Its bankruptcy petition listed assets of less than $50,000 and debts of more than $10 million owed to more than 100 creditors.
The original dining concept was launched in 2012 and had been described as a mainstay of the downtown Minneapolis culinary scene. It closed Sept. 1. Owner Doug Van Winkel told a Minnesota TV station last month that revenue was off about 70 percent from last year and the "pandemic, social unrest, and crime, high costs of operating in downtown, no additional federal aid,” all factored into the decision to shut it down.
He also owns the Mount Pleasant restaurant through the other holding company.
On third
One of the earliest suburban office complexes of any size in the city of Charleston has had just two owners over its 44-year history.
Make that three.
The 67,462-square-foot Garden View Office Park off of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near Highway 61 in West Ashley recently changed hands.
Formerly known as Fairfield Office Park, the three-story multi-tenant structure at 1064 Gardner Road sold for nearly $6.12 million. The deal closed Sept. 15, according to county land records. The new owner is Charleston-based C Level Investments LLC.
The seller was 1001 Harborview LLC. The Mount Pleasant company acquired the property in 2017 for $5.5 million and completed a $500,000 renovation and rebranding initiative.
The seller three years ago was the original ownership group and developer, National Liberty Associates, a group of local investors who built the utilitarian office complex in 1976 and held onto it for more than four decades.
Falling up
In what’s become a fall ritual of sorts, the Bank of South Carolina is nudging its dividend higher, with the top executive saying the increase this autumn is “in the spirit of a brighter future.”
The Charleston-based community lender is raising its quarterly payout by a penny to 17 cents to shareholders of record as of Oct. 5. The checks go out Oct 30.
"Our Lowcountry community has proven its resiliency crisis after crisis whether a weather calamity, earthquake and, now, pandemic,” CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a written statement. “The Bank of South Carolina is committed to the return of a strong local economy and is confident that, once again, we will prevail."
The bank's parent company has approved 124 dividends since 1990, and the forthcoming one will take it past the $50 million threshold. In fall of 2018 and of 2019 it threw in a special cash sweetener of 10 cents for each share investors owned. A special addition wasn’t in the bag for 2020.