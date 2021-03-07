SC power players steer clear of Texas energy collapse

South Carolina, some 800 miles from the nearest point in Texas, went to considerable lengths last week to put even more distance between the two.

The wedge issue of the day on March 2 was the deadly winter storms last month that exposed some serious shortcomings in the Lone Star State's stripped-down electric industry after widespread power outages left millions of residents in the cold.

In what was partly a show of reassurance, lawmakers and utility executives met in Columbia and from remote locations last week to hammer home the message that "we do it differently" in South Carolina, as Sen. Luke Rankin said.

The hearing also served an indictment of the idea of deregulating an industry that delivers an essential service to homes and businesses, a switch that Texas made in the late 1990s.

Some veteran Palmetto State lawmakers might recall debating the maverick free-market approach nearly 25 years ago, when a fast-growing but ill-fated Houston company called Enron Corp. was trying to sell it. More recently, the proposal resurfaced in the aftermath of the spectacularly costly collapse of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project in the Midlands.

“What better time to call this first meeting … to hear how we’re not Texas and ... perhaps how 'dereg' does not produce a better result,” Rankin said in opening remarks before the S.C. Public Utilities Review Committee on Tuesday.

A panel of industry experts that included representatives from Dominion, Duke and Santee Cooper helped explain the market nuances — and support the Horry County Republican's thesis.

The early take is that the mammoth energy failure that left up to 4 million Texans shivering was an outlier event. It also was largely self-inflicted, according to last week's testimony.

The hearing followed Gov. Henry McMaster's request on Feb. 26 for "a comprehensive review of South Carolina's public and private power grid to evaluate its ability to withstand rare winter weather conditions like we've seen our fellow Americans face in other parts of the country."

The S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff is in charge of the study. The agency is looking to hire an expert to help it pull together a report that will be completed by the end of the year, said Nanette Edwards, executive director. Every major utility in the state plans to participate.

"Folks are concerned," Edwards told the utility committee. "They've been watching Texas."

Completely disconnected

The Lone Star grid was crippled after arctic-like temperatures froze natural gas lines, seized wind turbines and tripped safety sensors in mid-February. In all, about 60 generators in Texas went offline.

"So supply was going down as peak customer demand was going up," Edwards said. "That created an imbalance."

Marty Watson, director of supply and energy trading at Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper, described the outages as "disastrous in many respects." One early estimate has pegged the carnage at $129 billion.

"We still don't know what the economic and retail fallout from that is. ... This is a massive issue, financially and physically," Watson said.

Most of the blame in Texas has fallen on a deregulation model that opened up the production side of the electric business to competition while leaving the delivery side — the grid — under quasi-government control. The system gives consumers the flexibility to shop around and pick and choose from multiple energy providers.

The Lone Star State is often described as an "electric island" because it depends on plants within its borders to meet all of its power needs. Outsiders can't access the sealed-off grid, even in an emergency, according to Lee Xanthakos, director of transmission operations and planning at Dominion Energy in South Carolina.

"This is known as the Texas interconnection. And it stands alone and is disconnected from utilities in other states,” he told lawmakers.

Also, Texas power plant owners "lack the regulatory requirements or incentives necessary to make investments," such as winterizing their generators, to handle spikes in demand during extreme weather conditions, the Dominion vice president added. That "market flaw" is one of the likely primary culprits behind the blackouts, Xanthakos said.

Not surprisingly, elected officials are now asking about the resilience of their electric infrastructure. In South Carolina, the industry stressed it isn't messing with the Texas go-it-alone approach.

Unlike their free-wheeling peers to the west, the investor-owned monopolies that generate and sell power in the Palmetto State answer to multiple government overseers.

“That means we have a responsibility to reliably serve customers from the power plant to the home or business," Xanthakos said. "To accomplish this, we rely on a detailed system of planning and analysis, and investment and maintenance of generators and transmission and distribution equipment. All processes are overseen and regulated by either state or federal regulators.”

Another key difference is that the South Carolina grid isn't isolated. It's linked to a sprawling interconnected web that enables providers within the state to import electricity from far-flung providers in times of crisis.

“This geographic and fuel diversity allows utilities unaffected by the emergency to help those that are. And Texas lacks this geographic diversity," Xanthakos said.

Lessons learned

The regulated approach isn't bulletproof. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., which Dominion bought about two years ago, learned as much in January 2014, when a polar vortex delivered a skin-numbing blast of winter weather across much of the country. In Columbia, the temperature plummeted to 12 degrees, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, Xanthakos recalled.

"Did we see this cold weather coming? Yes, of course, we did, and we prepared for it. We had ample fuel supplies. We had ample operating reserves," he told lawmakers.

What SCE&G didn't anticipate was the loss of 20 percent of its output as equipment froze up and shut down its Goose Creek generating plant, just as customers were cranking up their thermostats and plugging in space heaters.

On top of that, the out-of-state utilities the company was leaning on for backup electricity weren't able to meet the surging demand back home. The crunch forced SCE&G to implement rolling blackouts over about four hours "to keep the whole system from collapsing," Xanthakos said.

The utility spent the next seven months investigating the causes and fixing the problems, he said. Among other issues, it found that weather-sensitive equipment wasn't sufficiently insulated.

“Unlike Texas, we have invested and we have winterized our plants to withstand temperatures lower than what they experienced in Texas and lower than what we’ve seen so far in South Carolina," Xanthakos said.

Still, it's no guarantee that the Palmetto State utilities won't experience blackouts in the future. They will. But they're also likely to glean some valuable lessons about keeping the lights on from the Lone Star State, where weatherizing electric generators is suddenly a priority for Gov. Gregg Abbott.

And the finger pointing is well underway in Texas. Many officials are casting blame on the organization that manages the "island" grid and inspects power plants to ensure they can operate under harsh conditions, even though it has no enforcement authority.

In un-Texas-like fashion, some lawmakers in Austin are even calling for more regulation.

“In a lot of respects, we’re victims of our own attempt to let free market forces work,” said Rep. Drew Darby, who is investigating the outages.