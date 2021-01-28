SC posts 5,000 new jobless claims last week as coronavirus continues to hold back economy

More than 5,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in South Carolina last week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hold back parts of the economy and contribute to new layoffs.

The people who applied for jobless benefits between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23 will join tens of thousands of other South Carolinians who were laid off last year and are continuing to file for unemployment aid with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

According to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 198,000 individuals continued to certify earlier jobless claims as of Jan. 9.

Not all of those individuals were found to be eligible for unemployment benefits. As of last week, roughly 129,750 people were actually receiving money either from the state or through one of several federal unemployment programs that were set up by Congress last year.

The overall number of people applying for benefits, however, is something that economists monitor to gauge the overall health of the state's workforce.

A portion of the roughly 5,000 new jobless applications received last week can likely be attributed to an annual uptick in claims the state deals with every year after people are let go from jobs following the holidays. But that doesn't account for all of the new claims.

DEW is still dealing with a monumental number of people who are out of work, and the agency is shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars every week.

Part of that money comes from the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which is made of taxes paid by South Carolina businesses. But an even bigger portion of the funding is coming from the federal government right now.

More than 75 percent of the people who continued to certify a claim as of Jan. 9 were applying for benefits offered by the federal government.

More than 77,000 of those people applied through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers. And another 72,000 applied through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which covers people who have already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility.

Congress extended both of those programs by 11 weeks as part of a new federal stimulus package passed in late December. As part of that bill, federal lawmakers also provided an extra $300 per week to every eligible unemployment applicant in the country.

That means anyone found to be eligible for aid in South Carolina could collect up to $326 per week in normal benefits and an extra $300 per week from the federal government. That program will last until the middle of March.