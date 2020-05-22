SC posted its highest unemployment rate in at least 44 years due to pandemic

South Carolina's unemployment rate in April skyrocketed to more than 12 percent, as the state's economy shed an estimated 272,000 jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The newly released unemployment numbers are the first survey results in South Carolina to truly capture the damage that's been done to the state's workforce during the public health crisis.

The virus was first detected in South Carolina in March, but that month's employment survey was taken too early to accurately reflect the number of people who were being put out of work at the time. As a result, it suggested the state was still maintaining a 3.2 percent unemployment rate.

The new numbers show that no industry in South Carolina added jobs in early April. And it suggests the state suffered significant losses in retail, education, health, government, construction, manufacturing, finance and leisure and hospitality.

"I would describe this as the jobs report we were waiting for, but didn't want to see," said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond.

Unsurprisingly,

That fits with the state's data on weekly unemployment claims. Workers at restaurants and hotels signed up for unemployment benefits in record numbers over the past two months, easily outpacing other occupations.

Other major job losses were in so-called professional and business services, which includes things like security firms, janitorial services and temporary staffing agencies. Those all took a hit as companies shut down their offices and sent employees home.

The Myrtle Beach, Beaufort and Charleston metro areas saw the highest percentage of job losses between March and April.

The region around Myrtle Beach lost 33 percent of the jobs that existed in March. The estimated number of people working in Beaufort and Hilton Head fell by 17 percent. And the Charleston and North Charleston area saw its estimated employment cut by 13 percent.

The economic statistics for April are extremely stark, but state leaders tried to recast the news in a more positive light by comparing South Carolina to the rest of the nation.

"As the unemployment rate has increased dramatically to 12.1 percent, it is significantly less than the U.S. rate of 14.7 percent," said Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. "This unemployment level reflects our state’s careful, planned response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April."

But the unemployment rate speaks for itself. It's the highest statewide jobless rate in South Carolina since at least 1976, which is as far back as the U.S. Department of Labor maintains that data.

It even surpassed the peak unemployment rate during Great Recession, which topped out at 11.7 percent between December 2009 and February 2010.

A decade ago, the largest number of jobs lost in America during a single month was around 800,000. By comparison, more than 20 million jobs disappeared in the United States last month.

"From a historical point of view, I would characterize it as overwhelming," said Ullrich, who has been working as an economist for more than a decade. "It's overwhelming to see the number of jobs that were lost in a single month."

Officials in the United States did not start calculating a monthly unemployment rate until 1948, Ullrich explained, which makes it difficult to compare the current downturn to the nation's worst economic collapse during Great Depression of the 1930s.

The new job numbers do, however, provide a more accurate picture of the hole that South Carolina will now need to climb out of.

Ullrich doesn't expect the South Carolina's economy to immediately bounce back now that social-distancing measures are being relaxed.

Yes, some retail, manufacturing and service related jobs will help reduce the unemployment rate in the short term, she said. But a lot of uncertainty remains. She noted that more than 11 percent of the state's workforce continued to file unemployment claims at the beginning of May.

The rest of the year is likely to be one big study in behavioral economics. Ullrich is waiting to see whether businesses can convince enough people that they are safe and whether people choose to return to their normal lives.

"How comfortable would you be eating outside at a restaurant right now?" Ullrich asked. "How about inside a restaurant? How about going to a movie theater? What about a concert? What about flying on an airplane? How about a cruise ship?"

"The answers to those questions are going to be different for everybody," she said.

But there is another bigger unknown, Ullrich said, and that's the virus. There is no vaccine for the COVID-19 yet, and it's unclear what will happen to infection rates now that states are lifting their emergency orders.

"What happens from here truly depends on the virus itself," Ullrich said. "Do we have a second wave? Do we see a scenario where we have to shut down again?"