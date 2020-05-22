SC posted its highest unemployment rate in 44 years due to coronavirus pandemic

South Carolina's unemployment rate in April skyrocketed to more than 12 percent, as the state's economy shed an estimated 272,000 jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The newly released unemployment numbers are the first survey results in South Carolina to truly capture the damage that's been done to the state's workforce during the public health crisis.
The virus was first detected in South Carolina in March, but that month's employment survey was taken too early to accurately reflect the number of people who were being put out of work at the time. As a result, it suggested the state was still maintaining a 3.2 percent unemployment rate.
The new numbers show that no industry in South Carolina added jobs in early April. And it suggests the state suffered significant losses in trade, education, health, government, construction, manufacturing, financial services and leisure and hospitality.
Unsurprisingly, the largest losses were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which cut an estimated 125,300 positions last month. That's nearly 88 percent of the jobs in that existed in that sector in March.
That fits with the state's data on weekly unemployment claims. Workers at restaurants and hotels signed up for unemployment benefits in record numbers in recent weeks, easily outpacing other occupations.
The Myrtle Beach, Beaufort and Charleston metro areas saw the highest percentage of job losses between March and April.
The region around Myrtle Beach lost 33 percent of the jobs that existed in March. The estimated number of people working in Beaufort and Hilton Head fell by 17 percent. And the Charleston and North Charleston area saw its estimated employment cut by 13 percent.
The economic statistics for April are extremely stark, but state leaders tried to recast the news in a more positive light by comparing South Carolina to the rest of the nation.
"As the unemployment rate has increased dramatically to 12.1 percent, it is significantly less than the U.S. rate of 14.7 percent," said Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. "This unemployment level reflects our state’s careful, planned response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April."
Still, the unemployment rate speaks for itself. It's the highest statewide jobless rate in South Carolina since at least 1976, which is as far back as the U.S. Department of Labor maintains that data.
For comparison, the highest South Carolina's unemployment rate climbed during the Great Recession was 11.7 percent between December 2009 and February 2010.
This story is developing. Check back for updates