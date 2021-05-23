SC Port's bonus plan, once thought out of reach, now a year too late

A goal the State Ports Authority once called "aggressive" is well within reach as the maritime agency enters the final months of fiscal 2021, thanks to the coronavirus-driven import boom that continues to set cargo records at the Port of Charleston.

Trouble is, that goal might happen a year too early to help pad SPA workers' paychecks.

Back in September 2019, the authority's board of directors approved a long-term incentive plan that would pay employees, including executives, double their annual bonus if the agency attained an operating cash flow of $115 million in fiscal 2022.

With two months left in the current fiscal year, the SPA has already notched $100.2 million of that goal. And that's without any revenue from cruise ships, which COVID-19 shut down more than a year ago. Finishing above the $115 million figure seems likely.

But this is fiscal 2021, and the bonus plan is for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1.

Whether the SPA can repeat the cash flow feat next year is anybody's guess. Some analysts are expecting a return to a service-dominant economy, with consumers spending more on luxuries like vacations and restaurant meals than imported hard goods like furniture and electronics. Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, said initial projections are that next year's cash flow will be less than this year's.

Newsome is also reluctant to call the $115 million figure a sure thing for this fiscal year.

"It is too early to extrapolate May and June as we have some one-time expenses such as berth dredging and the like," he said.

Regardless, there is some good news on the bonus front for the SPA's 700 or so workers.

When the budget was put together for the current fiscal year, the economy was in the depths of pandemic shutdowns and things looked bleak. Shipping lines were canceling voyages and Charleston's port missed its growth goal for the first time in years. That caused the SPA's board to cancel bonuses for fiscal 2021 as part of a belt-tightening move. But when cargo levels rebounded, the board reversed course and re-established an incentive plan for the current year.

"The overall container market has been very strong ... due to pandemic-related consumer spending," Newsome said. "We have also opened a container terminal, implemented a new operating system, and will spend more on rail truck drayage due to a truck capacity shortage, all of which increase our expenses. But, our team has done a good job managing discretionary expenses, which mitigates some of those increased expenses."

While bonuses were down last year, they can amount to some serious cash. Newsome, for example, received an extra $331,250 after leading the port to a record cargo year in fiscal 2019.

Bottom line: There likely will be a bonus payout for SPA workers when this fiscal year's final numbers are tallied. It just won't be the double bonus that board members envisioned for hitting the $115 million cash flow target.

Iron man

The International Iron Workers union was founded 125 years ago, and Herman Clark has been a member for more than half that time.

Clark recently was honored with a 70-year membership pin by Charleston's branch of the iron workers union.

He moved to Charleston in 1950 to work on the old Sergeant Jasper apartment building overlooking Colonial Lake on Broad Street. His job was to heat the rivets that were used to connect girders to the columns of the structure. He was 26 years old at the time. After the apartments were torn down in 2018 to make way for a newer and much fancier version by The Beach Co., the Charleston-based developer invited Clark for a 97th birthday celebration and a tour of the new site.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"I never saw a building as beautiful as this one is," Clark said during his February tour of the mixed-use building dubbed The Jasper. "The view from the top of Colonial Lake is beautiful."

Clark moved to Charleston after serving in World War II. He said he picked a career in construction because he liked to work outdoors.

"Being out in the open air was nice," he said, according to a report on The Jasper's website. "I didn’t like to be inside and that’s why I did construction work."

Clark also worked on the Silas N. Pearman Bridge, the newer of the since-demolished Cooper River spans, and The Post and Courier newspaper's press.

The local iron workers union gave Clark his 60-year pin in February and, after doing a little research, realized he actually should have received his 70-year pin. It was delivered May 19 at the union's headquarters on Pepperdam Avenue in North Charleston.

Metal movements

The Century Aluminum boss who went toe-to-toe with Santee Cooper officials over electricity costs for the metal-maker's Mount Holly smelter near Goose Creek, is stepping down.

The company announced May 17 that Mike Bless will retire as president and CEO effective July 1 following 15 years with Century, including nearly 10 years as CEO. He also will step down from the company's board of directors at that time but will remain an adviser through next March.

Jesse Gary, currently Century’s executive vice president, chief operating officer and general counsel, will succeed Bless.

"This leadership transition comes at the right time for Century, with Mike having established a strong foundation for continued growth and success of the company," Andrew Michelmore, board chairman, said in a statement.

Century recently started replacing equipment at its Berkeley County site off U.S. Highway 52 as part of a new deal with electricity provider Santee Cooper that will let the smelter increase capacity and hire more workers over the coming years. The metal manufacturer plans to invest $50 million this year to increase Mount Holly’s aluminum-making annual output capacity to 140,000 tons. The company expects capacity will reach 170,000 tons per year — or 75 percent of full production — by the time the expansion is finished next year.

The company also will hire about 70 workers as part of the expansion, bringing its local payroll to about 370 employees.

The new contract will let Century purchase all of the power needed for Mount Holly — about 300 megawatts — at a fixed price through at least 2023.