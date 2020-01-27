One of the last parcels of land the State Ports Authority plans to sell has hit the auction block, with bids being accepted for a roughly 106-acre vacant parcel on Daniel Island.
The sale is part of the authority's effort to dispose of surplus property it doesn't need to run the Port of Charleston. In past years, the authority has sold its headquarters building on the peninsula, a former port in Port Royal, undeveloped lots along Market Street and two Morrison Drive parcels, among other sites.
The Daniel Island property, known as the North Island Tract, sits between Seven Farms Drive and the Cooper River, within Berkeley County and the city of Charleston. It includes between 45 and 50 acres of developable land, with the remaining site wetlands, according to Phil Padgett, the authority's chief financial officer.
The winning bidder would have to build a 1,945-foot road, estimated to cost about $2.1 million, to link the property to Seven Farms Drive.
The authority is accepting bids on the property until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. Documents outlining the property and bid process are on the authority's website.
One firm that isn't planning to bid on the site is Daniel Island Co., the original developer and master planner of the 4,000-acre island. Matt Sloan, Daniel Island Co.'s president, said the company plans to focus on its current assets during what he termed "a big 2020 planned."
The authority's property sales place government-owned land back on local and state tax rolls. The former headquarters building on Concord Street, for example, is expected to generate $6.3 million a year in various taxes and fees when a hotel being built on the site opens next year.