SC portable restroom vendors boxed in by coronavirus restrictions

COLUMBIA — Normally, this is the busiest time of year for Lori Jordan and her staff at Barnhill’s, a Midlands-based portable restroom company.

But the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on her business as summer festivals, graduations, weddings and other major outdoor events that provide a steady revenue stream fell off the calendar.

“Our spring event season did go straight down the toilet,” Jordan said.

Typically, late February to early June is a profitable run for Barnhill’s, located in Lexington.

This is a recession-proof sector, as one of its executives told The Post and Courier this week, yet its vendors could emerge from the pandemic in a stronger position as more aggressive sanitization measures are put in place and demand for hand-washing stations rises.

“Our industry is going to be here no matter what,” said Karleen Kos, executive director of Portable Sanitation Association International. But the coronavirus has “shined a light on our industry and our products in a way that caused people to start making decisions that we think would have been a good idea all along.”

Add to that a booming construction period as facilities and schools undergo retrofits.

“We have more stuff on (construction) sites now than we ever have,” Jordan said.

Construction is one of four main revenue drivers for the industry, along with agriculture, events and disaster relief.

If football doesn’t return to Williams-Brice Stadium this year, Jordan expects to see earnings dip a little. In addition to having a service contract with ESPN, Jordan said businesses near the venue reserve her toilets.

Manufacturers are also ramping up production of hand-washing stations, and companies are finding creative ways to stay competitive and alter their inventories to keep pace.

“The amazing thing has been that people haven't wanted or been willing to pay for hand-washing in the past, and so the fact they now are willing to pay for it is replacing some of that revenue,” Kos said. “People uniformly think of portable toilets as gross, but part of that has been because people have not been willing to pay for the right amount of cleaning or pumping. Amazingly enough, when you do that, it’s a much better experience. Who knew?”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists on its website more than 400 sanitation products known to kill the coronavirus within just a few minutes of contact, and vendors such as Jordan have integrated them into their cleaning protocols.

“When we get them back, we've always pressure washed, we've actually got a sanitizing serum that we use now,” Jordan said.

Barnhill’s also has mixed a germicide into its formula specifically to neutralize the coronavirus.

It’s not just urban parts of the state where demand is at a near-record high for these mobile units.

Millsaps, a portable restroom rental company in Chester, has no hand-washing stations left on its lot, and there’s a months-long backlog to fill orders for more, said employee Stephanie Millsaps.

Those units have been snapped up by manufacturing plants in the area. There’s also a Millsaps hand-washing station located in front of a local 911 center.

Around the Lowcountry, Melissa Pulotta’s purple Trash Gurl receptacles and travel restrooms stand out at construction sites and other locations. Like her peers, Pulotta said the loss of events has eaten into profits, but not to the point of imperiling her 11-year-old Moncks Corner company.

“We’ve definitely had to pay a little more attention to how we operate every day to make every move count just so we can prepare ourselves for what’s going to happen,” said Pulotta.