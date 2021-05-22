SC port looks ahead, sees a new bridge and a bigger North Charleston Terminal

Just weeks after the first ship visited its brand new Leatherman Terminal, the State Ports Authority already is looking ahead to what happens after the North Charleston site hits its capacity sometime in the mid-2030s.

The answer likely will lie a few miles north along the Cooper River, and it involves an ambitious plan to replace the Don N. Holt Bridge with a taller span that will let some of the world's largest vessels make their way to a refurbished North Charleston Terminal, giving the Port of Charleston enough real estate to operate well into the mid-century.

"I think we have an obligation to answer the question of what comes next after Leatherman in the Charleston market," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO.

The first phase of the Leatherman Terminal greeted its first ship April 9, and once completed the site is designed to handle 2.4 million containers a year — doubling the port's current capacity.

But port directors play the long game.

"Modern port authorities are never status quo," said Ron Brinson, a North Charleston Councilman who spent 16 years as president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. "You always have to be looking at your next expansion plan if you are serious about growing in the marketplace."

Steps are already being taken to pave the way for a new bridge crossing the Cooper River along Interstate 526, with a 198-foot clearance that would match the Ravenel Bridge's. The Don Holt has a 158-foot clearance — too low for the so-called megaships that commonly stack 15,000 or more boxes on their decks.

Of the port's 25 weekly container routes, only five use vessels that can fit under the Don Holt. As lines deploy larger ships to the East Coast, the number that can navigate to the North Charleston Terminal will continue to dwindle — unless the bridge is raised.

A new span is part of a two-part, $5 billion plan to upgrade and widen I-526 from Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley to U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. An environmental impact study for the first phase, the western portion, should be completed this fall with construction to start in 2026.

The second segment — including new bridges over the Cooper and Wando rivers — is in the planning and environmental linkage stage, which defines the project's overall scope.

Among the biggest concerns with the second phase is the elevated causeway that links North Charleston to the Don Holt. That road does not meet earthquake standards, and engineers will have to find a way to make it more durable. Construction of the second, or eastern, phase likely won't begin until late this decade.

"The short answer is that we do intend to replace both bridges as part of the I-526 project and we do intend to raise the height of the (Holt) bridge to equal the Ravenel so that the ships can get under it," said Robert Robbins, a commissioner for the S.C. Department of Transportation representing the Charleston area. "We get in trouble when we start trying to give people timelines on things that are part of a federal process and hard to gauge, but I'm sure they'll be able to project some things in the not-too-distant future."

Significant capacity

The Ravenel Bridge linking the Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant took more than four years to build, but more than a decade before its 2001 groundbreaking to find the money for construction.

If a new Don Holt is built by the mid-2030s, the timing will coincide with the Leatherman Terminal's buildout and a long-range plan to turn the older North Charleston Terminal off Remount Road and next to the Westrock paper mill into a major containerized cargo hub. The Cooper River would also have to be dredged to a 52-foot depth to handle the bigger, heavier ships. A program in place now calls for deepening that section of the waterway to 48 feet.

Initial plans would call for removal of a grain elevator at the site, giving the terminal three berths capable of handling ships roughly 1,200 feet in length and providing "significantly enhanced capacity," Newsome said.

The North Charleston Terminal handled just 204,195 containers last year — a 26.4 percent drop from 2019. Meanwhile, the workhorse Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant — which isn't restricted by bridge heights — handled nearly 1.1 million cargo boxes in 2020. The North Charleston Terminal used to handle about a third of the port's containers. It now accounts for about 15 percent of total volume.

Newsome estimated the 201-acre North Charleston Terminal could move as many as 2 million containers if the site is upgraded and the bridge is replaced.

"The most effective way to gain more capacity is to improve an existing terminal rather than building a new terminal," he said. "I really don't know that there's a location for another greenfield terminal in the Charleston area. So North Charleston appears to be the best bet, assuming that the bridge can be replaced in a timely fashion and a whole host of other issues can be solved."

Among those issues is the impact a new bridge and a busier container terminal would have on the city of North Charleston.

"We've already said we've got some concerns about the bridge and about how it's going to take off and land in our city," said Brinson, the city councilman and former ports executive. A new bridge and terminal "portend great impacts to those residential and business communities around them and, sure, we're concerned about it. But we've also told the Department of Transportation, 'Let's go to work on it.'"

Newsome said the SPA would "completely engage" North Charleston on traffic concerns, such as how trucks would enter and leave an enlarged terminal, and other impacts to residents and businesses, but adds the proposal "is really very much in the conceptual phase right now."

Expansion timeline

How quickly a beefed up North Charleston Terminal is needed depends largely on how fast cargo grows at the port's existing terminals.

A manufacturing boom in the 2010s helped the SPA grow its cargo base by 5.4 percent a year between 2010 and 2020. Newsome thinks growth at Charleston's port won't match that level this decade, but an increased focus on retail-related imports and exports of commodities like plastic pellets — combined with manufacturing — will keep its growth above the national average.

If that means 4 percent annually, the Leatherman Terminal will reach capacity by about 2040. A 3 percent growth rate would buy the port another five years, until 2045.

The North Charleston Terminal's emergence as the next growth area for the state's waterfront comes as efforts to kickstart work on a new terminal in Jasper County are under way. The Jasper Ocean Terminal, proposed for the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, was supposed to be developed jointly by the SPA and its Georgia counterpart.

The project has had little support from either side, however, and the SPA recently washed its hands of the project by transferring its half-interest to Jasper County. Georgia has until Sept. 1 to say if it will develop the new port with county officials.

Expansion in North Charleston has been on the drawing board for years, even while the SPA was a 50 percent partner in the Jasper project. In a June 23, 2019, email to state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, namesake for the port's newest terminal, Newsome said the SPA "will need to turn our attention to Jasper unless we can build a new Don Holt bridge, whereby a significant amount of new capacity could be available more cost-effectively in North Charleston."

Newsome told The Post and Courier that demographics have changed since the Jasper port project was conceived nearly 15 years ago, with the site more of a complement to the Port of Savannah just across the river than it would be to Charleston more than 100 miles away.

"Everyone assumed the Southeast port market was just one big market," he said. "But the Charleston market and the Savannah market have emerged in very different ways. They're pretty close together, but the hinterland they serve is different. I don't see what we do in North Charleston having much of a relationship with what happens in Jasper."