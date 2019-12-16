They’re off the market in a transactional sense, but they’re on Market geographically speaking.
The State Ports Authority has finalized its previously announced plan to sell four undeveloped lots near the foot of North Market Street to the California real estate firm that bought its former Charleston headquarters two years ago.
The small properties, which total about a quarter of an acre and are being used for surface parking, fetched $1.9 million. One of the lots is at the southeast corner of Concord and Market streets. The other three contiguous parcels are sandwiched between two restaurants, Tabbuli at 6 Market and Burwell’s Stone Fire Grill at 14 Market.
The buyer was N Market Properties LLC, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Lowe Enterprises Real Estate Group.
"Lowe intends to use the parcels in the same fashion in which they are currently being utilized with no other plans in the immediate future,” Dan Battista, senior vice president of development, said in a written statement last week.
The newly acquired parcels are near the historic City Market and other downtown tourist haunts. They’re also a short walk from the old SPA offices, now the site of a high-end hotel that Lowe is building just north of Waterfront Park.
The developer paid the ports agency $38 million for its 1970s-era building in 2017. Lowe demolished the structure this summer to make way for its future 225-room luxury lodging on Charleston Harbor that’s scheduled to open in 2021. The firm also is adding a public walkway along the waterfront to link its property with the neighboring park.
The SPA has been selling off surplus real estate it doesn’t need to run the Port of Charleston. In addition to its two deals with Lowe, it has shed its abandoned Port of Port Royal site near Beaufort, two Morrison Drive parcels on the peninsula and a 162-acre property off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County.
The sales place government-owned properties back on local and state tax rolls. The Concord Street hotel site, for example, is expected to generate $6.3 million a year in various taxes and fees once it opens.
The SPA has said it is reinvesting the proceeds from its real estate divestitures into its core waterfront operations.
What about WaHo?
A popular diner in West Ashley is closed but not for good. The longstanding Waffle House at 325 Savannah Highway near the landmark round Holiday Inn recently shut down for renovations that are expected to require it to stay closed until March.
Waffle House locations closest to the temporarily closed site can be found at 2229 Savannah Highway near Interstate 526, at 4755 Saul White Blvd. off West Montague Ave. in North Charleston and at 609 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.
CHeerS!
Charleston International's premium passengers now have their own place to grab an adult beverage while cooling their jets.
The Club CHS overlooking the atrium opened earlier this year as a spot where Priority Pass members, holders of certain credit cards or those willing to buy a day pass could relax, eat a bite and enjoy a drink from a temporary stand. The unfinished bar, however, waited in the wings.
Work is now complete, and the new section of The Club CHS — named for the airport's three-letter designator code — will open Wednesday, according to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Merger morsel
The dog-eat-dog banking industry will be serving up a morsel of a merger this week, with the main course to follow in fairly short order.
Shareholders of a North Carolina lender will vote on a buyout proposal from a Charleston suitor, which itself is poised to be gobbled up and digested.
Carolina Trust, which operates 11 offices in and around the fast-growing Charlotte area, has scheduled a special meeting for Wedesnday in its hometown of Lincolnton to likely bless the purchase offer from Carolina Financial Corp., the locally based parent of CresCom Bank.
The deal is valued at about $100 million. It’s expected to close early next year.
Carolina Financial announced the acquisition in late October as it looked to sink its hooks deeper in the Tar Heel State. Then, just a few weeks later, it became the acquiree: It agreed on Nov. 18 to be sold to a buyer from the other Charleston – in West Virginia. The $1.1 billion sale to United Bank calls for the Carolina Trust transaction to proceed as planned.
The sale of CresCom is expected to close by June 30, and it will take out the second-biggest lender headquartered in the Palmetto State. The company opened its doors about 23 years ago at 288 Meeting St. as Community FirstBank. Its owner then expanded to the Grand Strand by establishing Crescent Bank. Carolina Financial later combined the franchises under the CresCom brand, which will fade away after United takes over.
An urge to surge
Charleston has snagged another top 10 ranking, this time for business startups.
In its 2020 Surge Cities report, Inc. magazine placed the Holy City as No. 7 among the top 50 U.S. locales to get a new venture off the ground.
"In this Southern hot spot, funding takes a back seat to founding," the publication said.
It ranked Charleston No. 1 in the nation in net business creation, No. 6 for high-growth company density and No. 10 for job creation.
"While tourism, the military and medicine have dominated in Charleston for decades, a growing tech-startup contingent has found champions in the alumni of the city's early successful startups," Inc. said.
The report cited the presence of two large Daniel Island-based tech anchors that are publicly traded, Blackbaud and BenefitFocus, as well as a long-vanished name from yesteryear: Automated Trading Desk, a Mount Pleasant high-frequency stock trading outfit that banking giant Citigroup snapped up in 2007 for $680 million.
"New-wave Charleston tech companies tend to excel in enterprise software geared toward nonprofits, the real estate industry, human resources and government," Inc. said. "Meanwhile, a cadre of new packaged-goods brands, including Cannonborough Craft Soda and The New Primal beef jerky, is building on the South Carolina city’s strong food culture.
Austin, Texas, claimed the pole position on the Inc. list. Two other South Carolina cities made their Surge Cities debut: Greenville, at No. 33, and Columbia, at No. 42.
Looking east
Japan is the next development and investment frontier for a Charleston-based apartment mogul.
Greystar Real Estate Partners announced last week it has opened a Tokyo office, saying it’s aiming “to capitalize on the significant multifamily opportunities in key cities” throughout the Asian nation, including Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.
"Japan is one of the top markets in the world with a developed institutional multifamily ownership,” founder and CEO Bob Faith said in a written statement. "There is a tremendous appetite from our global investors to get exposure in this market. As Greystar continues to grow our global footprint, it is critically important that we build our local team in Japan to be best positioned to address this important market.”
The firm set up an Asia-Pacific investment platform about two years ago.
Based on Meeting Street, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $160 billion global portfolio of apartments, student housing and other real estate assets in nearly 200 markets. It has offices throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia and China. Industry veteran Akira Kosugi, formerly of Westbook Japan, will head up the new Tokyo outpost as managing director.
Coupon clickers
The European Central Bank's negative interest rates and reports of stolen credit card numbers circulating on the dark web gave financial website Investopedia.com its greatest number of clicks this year. But in Charleston, the business community is all about coupons.
Not the kind that can save a few cents at the grocery store. Internet users logging onto the financial website from the Holy City most frequently searched for information on "current coupons" — a security that's trading closest to its par value without going over par.
The term is frequently used in reference to bonds, but it can also be used to understand yield spreads on mortgage-backed securities — those investment vehicles that led to the 2007 housing meltdown and the ensuing Great Recession.
Why such a term would be so popular in Charleston is a mystery, but Investopedia says its data team was able to identify influxes of visitors from various cities and then logged their most-requested searches.
There was little surprise to some cities' favorite search terms. Houston residents, for example, did most of their searching for "natural gas liquids." In Las Vegas, the top term was, naturally, "bull market."
Others were more difficult to figure out. Seattle's most-searched term, for example, was "VEBA" — a tax-exempt trust that funds health care expenses for those covered by an employer-sponsored health care plan.
With a large number of state employees and big employers like Boeing, Nike and Microsoft, Investopedia guessed Emerald City residents might be trying to educate themselves on making their health care more affordable.