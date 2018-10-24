New rules from the Trump administration this week could open the door for South Carolina to allow the sale of cheaper health insurance plans that wouldn't have passed muster under the previous president.
The guidance released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could expand the availability of short-term plans that are not required to meet Obamacare guidelines, such as pre-existing conditions, under the Affordable Care Act.
The idea is to provide more flexibility as the cost of health insurance has continued to mount.
South Carolina would still have to apply for permission to allow these plans to be sold.
In a blog posted Monday, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the move gives states more flexibility to interpret the law.
"The ACA imposed a one-size-fits-all set of federal regulations that put a straightjacket on state innovation," administrator Seema Verma wrote.
Gov. Henry McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Obamacare has been a disaster and moving forward, flexibility for states is crucial.
"The governor will work with the Department of Insurance and the Department of Health and Human Services to carefully review all of our options in light of this new guidance and determine the best path forward for South Carolina," Symmes said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Insurance said the agency hadn't reviewed any application from the state as of Wednesday.
The S.C. Chamber of Commerce, the state's largest pro-business advocacy group, is supportive of the change. The move might come as a relief especially for smaller employers that have limited health insurance options, said Ted Pitts, president.
"The SC Chamber believes we must find ways to reduce the burden of ACA on employers and their employees," Pitts said in a statement. "Any changes that will help bring more choices and competition to the health care marketplace will be good for consumers."
Jim Ritchie, executive director of the S.C. Alliance of Health Plans, said the change could help small businesses offer coverage to employees at a better price.
"The Trump administration is trying to provide a substantial amount more flexibility to states to address issues of affordability," he said. "It could bring new competitors to the market to provide coverage, which could result in more options for consumers at lower prices."
The change is the latest effort to undo President Barack Obama's landmark health law. Republicans have been dismantling key tenets of the ACA bit by bit since President Donald Trump took office.
Though they failed last year to repeal the act in its entirety, GOP lawmakers included a provision into the budget taking away the penalty for not having health insurance.
Then, in late February, Republican state governors and attorney generals — including Alan Wilson of South Carolina — filed a lawsuit, arguing that key parts of the ACA are unconstitutional. Trump backs that suit.
The president has said he supports protections for people with serious medical issues, tweeting recently, "All Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don’t, they will after I speak to them."
All Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don’t, they will after I speak to them. I am in total support. Also, Democrats will destroy your Medicare, and I will keep it healthy and well!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018
But Monday's change also raised concerns that insurance could become less affordable or unaffordable for older and sicker people. A cheaper option would likely attract younger and healthier people, critics have said, and that shift could drive up premiums for people who require more comprehensive coverage.
Republicans across the country have promised to maintain the rules keeping protections for people with pre-existing conditions. This Obamacare provision is popular among people of both parties. One recent poll from the Morning Consult found 81 percent of all registered voters think companies shouldn't be allowed to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.
Verma was clear that nothing in the new guidance targets people with pre-existing conditions.
"This Administration remains firmly committed to maintaining protections for all Americans with pre-existing conditions," she wrote.
The governor's spokesman said McMaster "wholeheartedly agrees with her position."