SC plastics packager opens new site with environment in mind

MONCKS CORNER — The head of A&R Logistics officially opened the Charleston area's latest plastic pellet packaging facility on Tuesday with a vow to put environmental safety at the forefront of the company's operations.

"We're very proud of our safety record. We've gone years without a safety incident," said Mark Holden, CEO of the Louisville, Ky.-based company which has more than 6 million square feet of packaging sites across the country. "We've gone years without a contamination and we've gone years without a spill. We have an obligation, and I can assure everyone in the community and the state that we take that responsibility seriously."

The 615,000-square-foot distribution center at West Branch Commerce Park along U.S. 52 will take pea-sized plastic pellets, also called nurdles, brought by train from Gulf Coast refineries and package them in roughly 50-pound bags to be exported from the Port of Charleston to foreign countries. The $60 million facility will employ about 60 people and can fill 20,000 cargo containers a year at full capacity.

It's one of several such sites opening in the area as refineries look to diversify their export hubs beyond Houston and New Orleans. Frontier Logistics is getting ready to open a 550,000-square-foot distribution center in North Charleston that it will share with fellow plastics exporter Braskem America. That will join smaller sites to provide Charleston's port with up to 50,000 containers of exported plastic pellets in the coming years, growing the cargo base with a raw material that's used to make thousands of consumer goods.

The polyethylene pellets, which are made from natural gas, have been a boon to the port but have also angered environmentalists, who say improper handling of the tiny beads can lead to pollution. Several pellets washed ashore at Sullivan's Island last summer and the South Carolina Conservation League and Charleston Waterkeeper are suing Frontier Logistics over the pollution. Frontier Logistics says it wasn't responsible and many of the pellets that were found are not handled by its local facility. The lawsuit is pending in federal court.

Against that backdrop, A&R Logistics sought to assure the public that its Moncks Corner site is outfitted with the latest technology to prevent any pollution.

"We must delivery safety and service, and it's in that order," Holden said. "We'll never sacrifice safety for the purpose of service. We have design elements in this facility to protect the environment from any spill or contamination."

Chris Volf, chairwoman of Keep Berkeley Beautiful, said the environmental group met with A&R Logistics staff as the company was getting ready to locate here.

"What we figured out right from the outset is that this is a company that does it right, that values sustainability and stewardship, who cares about its community and its neighbors," Volf said.

The A&R Logistics site can fill up to 2,500 50-pound bags with plastic pellets that arrive on CSX Corp. trains. Those bags are then loaded into cargo containers moved by trucks to the port. The facility is located at the former Carolina Nurseries site on land owned by The Intertech Group. The State Ports Authority is spending $750,000 on public infrastructure, such as roads, at the site while Berkeley County is providing property tax breaks for the company.