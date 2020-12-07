SC part of $79M refund case involving Mr. Cooper mortgage firm

More than 1,000 South Carolina home loan borrowers are eligible for refunds totaling more than $827,000 under a settlement with a company that did not service their mortgages properly.
Attorney General Alan Wilson's office said Monday the Palmetto State joined with attorneys general around the country and other federal and state agencies to strike the deal.
The settlement, which involved numerous violations of consumer protection laws, is with Nationstar Mortgage, the fourth-largest U.S. handler of home loan payments. The Dallas-based company has operated under the name Mr. Cooper for about three years.
Under the terms of the agreement, the company was ordered to repay $79.2 million to about 55,800 borrowers for repeatedly failing to take care of even the most basic services from about 2011 to 2017, according to Wilson's office. Nationstar already has paid more $57.7 million toward that total.
Among other oversights, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Washington D.C., Nationwide failed to identify loans that had been moved to modification plans, did not disburse property tax payments from escrow accounts and wasn't responsive to customer complaints.
Also, the company also did not inform borrowers when they no longer needed to pay for private mortgage insurance.
In some cases, in the administrative gaffes led to foreclosure lawsuits.
The number of affected loans in South Carolina is 1,035. Wilson's office said borrowers who are eligible for refunds funds will receive claim forms next year.
“This settlement provides significant relief for impacted South Carolinians and helps ensure a level playing field for others in the industry," Wilson said.
The consent judgment also requires Nationstar to follow a detailed set of rules or “servicing standards” in how it handles certain mortgage loans through early 2024.
The company began purchasing mortgage servicing portfolios in 2012 and quickly became one of the largest players in the industry.
Nationstar said in statement Monday that it is "pleased to resolve this matter." It did not admit any wrongdoing in settling the case.
"When these issues were identified several years ago, we immediately made restitution to our impacted customers and invested in process improvements to prevent reoccurrence," Mr. Cooper Group Inc. CEO Jay Bray said.