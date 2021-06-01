SC paper mill's fumes draws lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — A pulp and paper mill in South Carolina emits fumes that smells like rotten eggs and which nearby residents say have caused headaches and sore throats, a North Carolina homeowner is alleging in a lawsuit.
Kenny White, who lives in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte not far from the South Carolina border, filed the private-nuisance, class-action lawsuit against New-Indy Containerboard of Catawba in federal court in Rock Hill, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The plant, a joint venture that involves New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is specifically accused in the lawsuit of polluting areas of the Carolinas with “noxious and harmful hydrogen sulfide emissions.”
Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless and flammable gas known for its pungent “rotten egg” odor at low concentrations, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It is highly toxic, OSHA said, and is used or produced in several industries, including oil and gas refining, and pulp and paper processing.
New-Indy intentionally stopped using pollution-control devices and instead sent “all foul condensate to open-air lagoons,” according to the lawsuit. The complaint cited various government agencies that have found New-Indy responsible for the emissions wafting into neighborhoods in both states.
Residents in areas along the state line have said the pungent odor has infiltrated their homes, causing headaches and sore throats, according to posts on a Facebook page dedicated to the odor.
The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in compensation for the harm the mill has wreaked on residents.
Last month, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control ordered the New-Indy mill to check its regulations and equipment and decrease emissions of what it called a “noxious air contaminant.”
DHEC said it logged about 17,135 complaints about the factory, a majority relating to the odor, since it started counting in February.
New-Indy has disputed that its operations are to blame, stating in an April 16 letter to the state director of environmental affairs that it hired an outside firm which found no chemical compounds on the premises that “would equate to intense odors,” the Observer reported.
The Environmental Protection Agency contended its research shows the factory was emitting high levels of smelly hydrogen sulfide, and that wastewater, storage and a landfill on the grounds could contain other odor-producing sulfurs.
The company released written statement May 28, saying it is "working diligently to address odor complaints ... and to comply with directives of state and federal regulatory agencies."
New-Indy said it and the EPA are continuously monitoring levels of hydrogen sulfide at the mill and in several surrounding neighborhoods.
It also launched a dedicated website — newindycatawba.com — with daily reports explaining the data collection effort and information about the mill, such as operational changes.
"Our priority remains ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the surrounding community," New-Indy said.
The nine-year company is join venture between The Kraft Group of Foxborough, Mass., and Indiana-based Schwarz Partners LP.
It bought the York County mill in 2018 from Resolute Forest Products and announced plans the following year to invest $240 million to expand the types of paper the plant can manufacture.
New-Indy said it employs about 2,000 workers from southern California to the Carolinas