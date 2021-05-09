SC paper giant Domtar is in talks but it's not saying much

Fort Mill is now home to two of South Carolina's publicly traded companies, with the recent stock market debut of Diversey Holdings Ltd.
It could be on the verge of going back to one.
Domtar Corp., a global paper and pulp manufacturer with a New York Stock Exchange listing, took an unusual step last week to tamp down media speculation that it's in talks to be acquired by a Canadian rival.
Bloomberg News let the cat out of the bag about a potential tie-up with privately held Paper Excellence early last week. The report sent the York County manufacturer's stock soaring 16 percent on May 3, just ahead of its annual shareholders meeting and the release of its first-quarter financial results.
Initially, Domtar declined to comment. It changed course and issued a terse statement confirming the companies have met.
CEO John Williams then broached the buyout buzz during his quarterly earnings call two days later with investors and analysts. He reiterated that the company "has been in discussions with Paper Excellence regarding a potential transaction" but offered little more.
“There’s no guarantee these discussions will result in an agreement, and we do not intend to provide any additional updates unless and until the circumstances warrant,” Williams said.
Long road to SC
The talks coincide with the paper industry's gradual recovery from a sharp drop-off in demand last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down offices and schools across the globe. At Domtar the slowdown was costly. Sales tumbled $717 million, or 16 percent, to $3.65 billion in 2020.
Williams said last week that the virus fallout remained as "the dominant challenge" in the first quarter, with sales down about 8 percent to $944 million. The rest of 2021 looks more promising, he added.
"We're off to a good start to the year despite some headwind," Williams said. "Market fundamentals currently point to a significant improvement for the rest of the year with momentum building across all of our businesses."
It's unclear how a cross-border buyout would play out in Fort Mill, where Domtar's U.S. corporate office is held up as a prominent blue-chip employer — one with an exceptionally lengthy history.
The company's origins stem from an English timber-treatment business established in 1848 to keep lumber from withering in the harsh elements. It took off as demand for railway ties and port pilings soared.
Demand from the North American market led to a spinoff in 1903 called Dominion Tar and Chemical. It later set up shop in Montreal. And shares of the company starting trading in 1929, around the time it was formally incorporated in Canada, where it still maintains its other headquarters.
Over the next few decades, Dominion Tar would diversify into numerous other industries, such as mining, consumer products, construction materials and fine paper.
The company adopted the shorter Domtar Ltd. name in the 1960s, and by the 1990s, it decided to refocus its business strategy and concentrate solely on making and selling pulp and paper.
It was a $3.3 billion acquisition in 2007 of a Fort Mill-based division of Weyerhaeuser Co. that created the existing Domtar Corp. and brought the U.S. headquarters to the Palmetto State, where it's the second-largest public company based on annual sales. Only Sonoco Products of Hartsville is larger by that yardstick.
Staying relevant
It's been a particularly active year for Domtar, which employs about 6,800 workers at its offices and 23 manufacturing sites, including a mill in Bennettsville and a pair of converter plants in Rock Hill and Marlboro County.
The company unveiled a cost-cutting plan about a year ago to eliminate $200 million in expenses, including about 750 jobs. A few months later, it announced it was investing up to $350 million to expand into the box business in Kingsport, Tenn., where a former printing-paper mill is being retooled to crank out containerboard.
The action extended into this year. In March, Domtar jettisoned a 10-year-old subsidiary that made hygienic absorbent fabrics for diapers and other personal-care materials as it once again shifted its focus back to its core business. The $920 million sale allowed it to pay down debt and buy back shares, which recently joined the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
If that weren't enough, Domtar announced that Williams, who has led the company since 2009, took temporary medical leave late January after contracting COVID-19. The 66-year-old CEO returned to work March 1 and was welcomed back by several analysts on last week's conference call.
"Good to find you alive and kicking," said Paul Quinn of RBC Capital Markets.
“Alive if not kicking, Paul, but thank you," Williams responded.
For now, investors will have to wait and see whether the talks with British Columbia-based Paper Excellence materialize into a transaction that takes Domtar private. The stock held onto most of its gains last week, suggesting the market remains bullish about the likelihood of a deal.
Either way, it's just the latest turn for a company that has stated that the constant throughout its 173-year history is an "ability to remain relevant in an ever-changing industry."