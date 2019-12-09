South Carolina's economic development leaders might well have a big fish on the line.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development, an 11-member board that doles out state grants and tax incentives to companies that create jobs in the state, met behind closed doors last week to discuss a new business prospect.
The pitch apparently was important enough that a research economist from the University of South Carolina was brought in to present a financial impact analysis of the deal.
The tight-lipped Coordinating Council does not release any information about employers it's courting. The panel often operates out of public view, only announcing the incentive deals they strike once they are accepted by the companies.
But the presence of Joey Von Nessen from the USC Moore School of Business was notable. It's the first time — at least in recent history — that an economist has been recruited to present a confidential economic development analysis to the Coordinating Council.
Von Nessen, whose USC webpage notes that he has worked on other economic impact studies involving Sonoco, BlueCross BlueShield, Michelin North America, Boeing Co., the Savannah River National Lab and other big employers, declined to provide any details about his presentation.
The S.C. Commerce Department would not even address whether his involvement was a signal that a significant jobs project is in the works.
"I am not able to confirm that assumption," agency spokeswoman Alex Clark said last week.
Flight path perils
Small birds flying into aircraft are the most common in the aviation world, but a slew of other critters can wander out into the path of an airplane as well.
In South Carolina, the endangered menagerie include turtles, opossums and bats, according to the Federal Aviation Administration over the past two years. No injuries have been reported to flight crews or passengers.
Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, racked up more incidents than any of its Palmetto State peers: 75 in 2018 and 32 more this year through Aug. 18, according to the FAA.
They all were either birds or bats, according to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Up the coast at Myrtle Beach International, the FAA database showed 65 incidents from January 2018 through July 12 of this year. Along with numerous bird strikes, an opossum and a bat also were struck by aircraft at the state's second-busiest airport.
At Greenville-Spartanburg International, 43 animal strikes were reported to the FAA from January 2018 until July 8 of this year. Almost all of them were birds, but an eastern box turtle and a striped skunk also were struck, according to the FAA. The Upstate airport is the third largest in the state by passenger volume.
In the Midlands, Columbia Metropolitan reported 17 incidents last year and seven others this year through May 30. They included small birds.
Giving fewer details
After at least five years of reporting financial results from a global day of giving, a local technology firm has changed course and won’t be providing numbers anymore.
Instead, Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc. is promoting a tool that analyzes charity trends for the entire year.
“Data points that take just one day of giving into account can create an incomplete picture,” a spokeswoman said last week.
The company's new analytics tool is called The Explorer. Among its findings: December accounted for 17 percent of all charitable contributions in 2018, making it the most popular month to spread the wealth.
Despite its name, the global GivingTuesday movement is now encouraging donors to give on every day of the week, for the whole year. The generosity movement was founded in 2012 as a counterbalance to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, typically two of the busiest annual consumer-spending fests of the year. Blackbaud, which is the world's largest provider of software and technology services tailored specifically for the philanthropic industry, was a founding member and processes some of the donations.
In years past, the Charleston company has reported detailed results. In 2018, for example, it found that the average donation increased from $134 to $147.
This year, the only detailed figure came from the organization behind GivingTuesday. It estimated that $511 million in donations were made nationwide during the 24-hour fund-raising extravaganza, a 28 percent jump from the number reported last year.
Shifting gears
A North Carolina trucking company with several locations in the Palmetto State could get a lift from Wall Street this week, courtesy of a big Southeast bank acquisition that closed last week.
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is replacing SunTrust in the closely followed S&P 500 index effective Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said last week.
The Thomasville-based hauler, which has four South Carolina service centers in Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Greenville, previously had been a member of the less-prestigious S&P MidCap 400.
The broader-based stock index is made up of the 500 largest U.S. companies based on their market capitalization, which is reached by multiplying the number of outstanding shares by the sale price. Newcomers typically get extra exposure as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that mimic or track the S&P 500 buy their stock to reflect the latest comings and goings.
BB&T of Winston-Salem was expected to finalize its $30.3 billion buyout of Atlanta-based SunTrust late Friday to create Truist Financial Corp., which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange starting Monday under the symbol "TFC."
The combined franchise will be headquartered in Charlotte and is projected to be the sixth-largest U.S. bank, with $463.7 billion in loans and other assets and a nearly $73 billion stock market value. In South Carolina, Truist will operate about 130 branches, though the BB&T and SunTrust signage could remain in place for as many as two years.