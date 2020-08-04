SC-owned Patriots Point halves budget to handle coronavirus losses

One of the Lowcountry's largest attractions is staying afloat during the pandemic, but severely reduced revenues brought on by the drop in tourist traffic to the region are prompting budget cuts that are just as big.

The state-owned Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant approved a spending plan proposal last week that reduces both expected revenues and expenses for the year ahead by about half.

The plan will allow the waterfront military museum to keep its doors open as the uncertainty of the coronavirus health crisis continues, but it's going to be a truly no-frills approach, said executive director Larry Murray.

"There are no nice to haves in this budget proposal, just necessities," he said last Friday during a meeting of the museum's board, which went on to vote in favor of Murray's plan.

Murray estimates revenue will be down by about 50 percent during the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That puts the museum right in line with projections for the tourism sector statewide.

South Carolina's $24 billion visitor industry is expected to see its revenues halved this year. Since the first week of February, visitor spending in the state has been down by about that amount, 48 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, according to figures tracked by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Attractions across the Palmetto State, including Patriots Point, closed for about two months from mid-March until late May, during what would typically be their best revenue-generating days of the year.

Before the pandemic hit, Patriots Point was on track to exceed its annual revenue goals, Murray said. Instead, the more than 70-day shutdown set the attraction back by about $3.3 million.

Museum leaders had planned to reopen earlier in May before they realized Gov. Henry McMaster's COVID-19 closure rules wouldn't allow it. Attractions statewide weren't allowed to welcome visitors until the Friday before Memorial Day weekend without special permission.

Patriots Point didn't apply for that exception, so its May 15 reopening date was called off just hours before the gates were supposed to open.

In the about two months the museum has been operating since its COVID-19 shutdown, visitation has been just under half of what it was last summer. June was right around 50 percent, Murray said, with a dip below that in July as the state's coronavirus case numbers spiked.

Based on what he's hearing from other local attractions, Murray said, that puts Patriots Point at or slightly above how other sites are performing.

Those attendance levels — plus reduced revenue expected from some of the state-owned entity's lease agreements and the $0 revenue budgeted for its still-suspended camping programs — put the total revenue expected for 2020-2021 at about half of what was predicted for the last fiscal year.

To balance out the loss, Murray and his staff worked to cut about $5.9 million from the museum's estimated expenses.

A portion of the cuts reflected in that total come from the 57 temporary employees the museum let go in March. Based on the current plans, those workers won't return in the next year.

Other slashed line items include marketing costs and travel expenses. The cuts were "significant across the board," Murray said.

Even with the serious scrimping, the museum is still left with an about half-million-dollar deficit between revenues and expenses which Murray said they will pay for with the $2.8 million in cash on hand the museum has set aside.

But Murray said he hopes they won't have to dip into the cash reserves as deeply as his budget predicts. They could see visitation increase at a faster pace than they're planning for, and they're continuing to seek out new revenue sources, like the pop-up drive-in movie theater, Holy City Drive-In, that's been operating out of the museum's parking lot since June.

Those who are visiting do seem to be spending more, he said, helping the gift shop maintain about 70 percent of last year's sales totals. And the type of travelers they're bringing in — mostly families staying in rentals around the region's beaches — may be enticed to travel more than usual during the fall because of the sustained pivot to online learning and virtual work.

For now, the museum and all of the Charleston region's tourism boosters are breathing a small sigh of relief that Hurricane Isaias was far enough offshore when it passed Charleston as a tropical storm Monday that the area was spared from the brunt of its rainfall and strong winds.

Patriots Point closed a few hours early in anticipation of the storm but was able to reopen normally Tuesday morning.