SC oceanfront home reels in a big number

It came nowhere close to threatening the record for the immediate area, but a recent Kiawah Island real estate sale is shaping up to be one of the priciest residential transactions of the year for the Lowcountry.
A nearly 6,000-square-foot oceanfront spread at 169 Flyway Drive changed hands in late October for $12.75 million in what appears to be an all-cash deal, according to county land records. The Post and Courier reported that the home was listed earlier this year for $1 million more.
The seller is a New Jersey resident who bought the Osprey Beach home in early 2016 for $6.4 million.
Built in 1996, the previous owner had the five-bedroom home “completely transformed from the ground up.” according to an online marketing brochure.
The new owner — 169 Flyway Beach House LLC — is clearly looking to stay under the radar. The limited-liability company lists as its manager an analyst at Epiq Capital Group, which invests money for ultra-wealthy individuals and families. The San Francisco-based firm was founded by a former personal financial adviser to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley billionaires.
While impressive, the purchase price is still more than $7 million shy of the record for Kiawah. The high-water mark was set five years ago when a 9,777-square-foot residence on three acres on Bally Bunion Drive fetched $20.25 million.
The 169 Flyway deal did edge out the region's previous top home purchase for 2020. The new runner-up is the two-story penthouse atop the Peoples Building on Broad Street in downtown Charleston. It sold for $12 million in March.
Meal plan
Charleston International has landed a taker for a $10 million kitchen sidelined by COVID-19.
The airport recently announced that Alaska Airlines has agreed to utilize the pricey food preparation site in support of its nonstop service between CHS and Seattle. Meals will be prepared for one flight a day, seven days a week.
Charleston International also is in talks with JetBlue Airways to provide inflight grub for its new Charleston-Los Angeles route that launches next month, according to airport CEO Elliott Summey.
And earlier this fall, the Charleston County Aviation Authority inked a deal to use the kitchen space to supply sandwiches for Hudson Group to sell at its food concessions inside the passenger terminal.
The airport owner and operator opened the kitchen to help seal seasonal nonstop service from CHS to London on a British Airways 787 two years ago. The pandemic has pushed South Carolina's only transatlantic flight to the back burner, at least for now.
Executive decision
A longtime South Carolina technology manufacturer didn’t have to look too far afield in its hunt for a new finance chief.
Greenville-based ScanSource Inc. announced the hiring of executive from Charleston’s Blackbaud Inc. to keep watch over the books.
Steve Jones will join the publicly traded Upstate company as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer in mid-December. He will report directly to CEO Mike Baur and replaces Gerry Lyons, who will remain with ScanSource through January 2021 to help with the transition.
Jones joined Daniel Island-based Blackbaud in 2016 as a director of corporate financial planning, analysis and reporting, according to his LinkedIn profile. In August 2018, he was named CFO of the international division at the Daniel Island-based company, which sells financial software and related services to schools and philanthropic organizations.
In his new role, he'll be paid earn a base salary of $400,000, which could double under a 100 percent bonus structure. He also was awarded $800,000 in restricted SCSC stock that will vest over three years.
ScanSource isn't the only South Carolina technology firm to recruit a Blackbaud executive this year. In August, Rock Hill-based 3D Systems hired Jagtar Narula, the Charleston company's then-senior vice president for corporate strategy and business development. Like Jones, Narula's new title is CFO.
Taking up residence
A former CEO of one of South Carolina’s largest insurance companies who returned, quite literally, as the big man on campus after leaving the corporate world is getting some long-term naming rights at his alma mater.
Presbyterian College announced that a new student housing building is being named Staton Hall after Bob Staton, the Upstate school’s outgoing president, and wife Phyllis.
He's a 1968 economics graduate who went on to pick up a law degree from the University of South Carolina and eventually became chief executive officer and chairman of Colonial Life in Columbia.
Staton returned to the scene of his undergraduate days in the tiny town of Clinton full-time in mid-2015 as PC's 18th president. He announced earlier this year he will be retiring on Dec 31.
“It is not hard to look around campus and see all that has been accomplished over the past five years under Bob’s leadership," PC board chairman E.G. Lassiter said. "There are new and renovated spaces for our students to live and learn, a larger and more diverse student body, more academic and athletic offerings, and an engaged board, just to name a few.”
Matthew vandenBerg, a vice president at Alma College in Michigan, was recently named as Staton’s successor at the 140-year-old college, which has about 1,300 students in its undergraduate and pharmacy school programs. He starts on Feb. 1.
Cyber settlement
A leak that went undetected for months will cost Home Depot a small chunk of change.
The big retailer last week reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states, including South Carolina, and the District of Columbia over a data breach from six years ago.
The cyber hack at the home improvement chain exposed the payment card information of roughly 40 million customers.
South Carolina AG Alan Wilson issued a statement detailing some of the terms of the settlement last week, saying Atlanta-based Home Depot agreed under its terms to employ a full-time chief information security officer among other measures. The Palmetto State will receive about $207,000.
Consumers who can document losses related to the hack will be eligible for compensation from a $13 million fund the company has set up, Wilson said.
Cybercriminals hacked into Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale systems using a third-party vendor’s username and password and installed malware that harvested the customer data from April through September 2014.
“This settlement serves to promote fair but rigorous compliance with state laws, which require businesses that collect or maintain sensitive personal information to implement and adhere to reasonable procedures to protect consumers’ information from unlawful use or disclosure,” Wilson said.
True to his school
A Maryland university reported a record-breaking donation from an alumni who now lives in the Charleston area.
Towson University near Baltimore says the $5.3 million gift from health care executive Fran Soistman is the largest in its history from a graduate.
Soistman retired last year as an executive vice president at health insurance giant Aetna. Previously, he spent 11 years at Coventry Health Care, a managed health care company that Aetna acquired in 2014. He purchased a home on the Isle of Palms in 2008, according to Charleston County property records.
Soistman is a 1979 graduate of Towson, which is part of the University System of Maryland and enrolls roughly 23,000 students.
"His $5.3 million gift to TU will benefit athletics, the College of Health Professions, the College of Business & Economics and programming to advance equity, diversity and inclusion," according to a statement from the school.
"This important work has great impact on TU students and they in turn can change the world when they graduate," Soistman said in the statement.
Soistman also serves on multiple boards, including the University of Maryland Foundation.