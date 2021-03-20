SC nonprofits more hopeful but facing financial strain, staff burnout after year of COVID

When leaders of South Carolina's nonprofits were asked in September about the impact the pandemic had on their organizations, the frustration and uncertainty they felt came through.

Now, a full year into the COVID-19 health crisis, that same group appears to be feeling more hopeful, according to a new survey, though financial challenges, job losses and staff burnout persist.

"The tone now is more, 'We made it,'" said Bob Kahle of Kahle Strategic Insights, who led the survey in partnership with Together SC, a statewide group representing nonprofits, along with other partnering organizations.

"I think there was certainly more optimism," he continued, "and the level of uncertainty has been reduced."

But that doesn't mean South Carolina's nonprofits have an easy road ahead, according to Kahle, who also worked on the September survey of charities around the state.

Employment within the sector in South Carolina has taken a blow, the new analysis shows. Jobs at nonprofits dropped by 7.5 percent in the last year, the survey found, right on par with findings from a recent study by the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies that looked at nonprofit job losses nationally.

The surveyed nonprofits expect to add back about 425 jobs by the end of June, which would still leave employment down about 4.1 percent.

Shrinking payrolls were most acute among arts and culture organizations and nonprofits designated as "public and social benefit groups."

Lowcountry organizations shed the largest share of jobs when the numbers are divided by region — about 14 percent. They also expect to be missing the biggest percentage of positions this summer, 8 percent, according to the responses.

Survey data were collected in the first two weeks of March. Kahle said this round yielded a larger and more representative sample: 927 nonprofits, a few hundred more than the fall study.

They represented a mix of sizes and sectors, including food banks, arts organizations and animal shelters. Their annual budgets ranged from less than $50,000 to more than $10 million.

All but two of the state's 46 counties had at least one respondent. Charleston County had the second-highest number of respondents, with 125.

Kahle said the data strongly suggest that financial assistance from the government, particularly the Paycheck Protection Program and the state's CARES Act-funded grant program, made a big difference for the financial health of the nonprofits that got the aid.

Recipients of the federal or state funds fared better than the nonprofits that were rejected in two key areas: whether they had an operating loss or excess revenue at the end of 2020, and how many months the organization could operate without additional funding.

For example, 55 percent of nonprofits that applied for PPP but didn't receive it said they ended last year with an operating loss, compared to 45 percent among nonprofits that did get money through that program.

Among the organizations that applied for aid but were rejected, one of the biggest hurdles they cited was that the applications were too complicated. Other groups said they didn't have the resources to complete the forms.

Still others found they were ineligible for certain aid programs because they couldn't show a revenue loss, said analyst Gloria Roderick, who worked with Kahle on both surveys.

She pointed to nonprofits that provide essential services and saw an increased need during the pandemic. Even if they brought in as much or more revenue as they did in prior years, some needed financial help because they were providing their services on a larger scale.

While financial and jobs data indicated ongoing strain, some of the write-in responses pointed to the positive takeaways, such as newly refocused priorities and a better understanding of technology.

In some cases, the pandemic might have reinforced the relationships with the people a nonprofit serves, since their clients could see that the group was still doing its work, even under difficult conditions.

One response highlighted in the analysis cited addressing the stigmas around mental health.

The stress that workers in the nonprofit field have felt was clear from the responses, Roderick said. Many groups remain understaffed and are missing volunteers while demand for services is higher. Also, some of the issues they deal with daily can be emotionally taxing.

"Many of them do this because it's their life calling to work in the nonprofit sector," Roderick said.

Many are often working overtime.

"We really see that the CEOs who are filling out this survey are seeing some of that burnout," she said. "They're burnt out themselves."

The survey report references a "collective trauma" that's been experienced amid the health crisis.

About a fifth of the respondents included mental health support for staff or clients among their key needs for the near future.

No. 1 among those needs is still cash. On average, nonprofits need about $63,642 each — $54.35 million combined — to meet their needs through the end of June.

Right now, South Carolina's charities are still focused on meeting basic human needs. Food and housing assistance were the most frequently chosen answers when organizations were asked where demand is increasing.

Nonprofits will really know they've "made it," the survey report says, when arts and culture is able to "come back to life."