As South Carolina tries to increase the ranks of doctors, nurses and physicians assistants, the lack of training opportunities is acting as a bottleneck, stymieing the flow of students into the workforce.
A stagnant number of clinical rotations — training programs required of most students in the health professions before they can graduate — is dampening South Carolina's ability to keep its key health providers in-state.
Primary care shortages exist in all but one of South Carolina's 46 counties, according to the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce. Just six counties have sufficient mental health care providers.
It is a longstanding problem, and one schools have sought to address by adding more students. New schools have opened, too.
The number of students enrolled in medical school in South Carolina more than doubled between 2006 and 2016, much faster growth than country-wide.
But as more students enroll, rotation slots are only more scarce for doctors-in-training, nurses, physicians assistants and other professionals.
"We have some practices that have stopped taking students because it’s not an organized method for placing students," said Ann Lefebvre, executive director of South Carolina AHEC, which helps to place students in rotations. "It becomes a little bit of chaos out there, with students scrambling.”
New online programs have exacerbated the problem, too, because students enrolled in those courses need placements as well. And students at out-of-state schools, facing similar competition for clinical spots, have come to South Carolina to find rotations.
Meanwhile, the number of physicians willing to take on students is declining.
Across the country, more doctors are opting for employment contracts with hospitals. Those hospitals often put pressure on their physicians to see a certain number of patients per day. That can mean doctors have less time to train students, Lefebvre said.
Preventative medicine experts are also retiring quickly, said Lesli Woodall, who leads a coalition hoping to pass legislation that would address the issue.
The lack of rotations is not a new issue in South Carolina. A bill was introduced in the General Assembly in 2016 that would offer tax credits to doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who agree to take on students. Now in its third year, the legislation has passed the Senate and is waiting for a hearing in the House Ways & Means Committee.
Though schools aren't having trouble enrolling students into their programs, Woodall said the trouble with rotations might deter students from applying, knowing their education could be delayed by the lack of openings.
Thirty physicians assistant students at the Medical University of South Carolina graduating this year had to go outside the state for their required women's health rotation. The problem will continue to worsen, Woodall said.
"We absolutely wouldn't be sending our students out-of-state unless we had to," she said.
The coalition estimates keeping even five medical students in-state after graduation would bring better care to almost 7,000 patients and save the state millions.
Tidelands Health, a nonprofit hospital system in Georgetown, is trying to attract even more physicians to its community. The system recently began a three-year residency program in family medicine that will train up to 24 doctors at a time. More hospitals are choosing this route, said Dr. Phil Dulberger, chief physician executive at Tidelands Health.
Tidelands hopes to keep some of its residents in town once they graduate, Dulberger said. Most hospitals of Tidelands' size lack residency programs.
The program is competitive, said Dr. Michael Malone, director of the residency initiative. They have interviewed students from across the country. Demand is also high for rotations at the hospital system, but the number of slots is limited.
"There are hundreds of people who want to do rotations," Malone said. "Most of those we don’t really have the ability to accept."
Pressure for more rotation space was one of the top reasons MUSC is investing $137 million to buy four out-of-town hospitals.
Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said purchasing the facilities outside of Charleston, a first for the hospital system, would open up more space for MUSC's students to train.
In the last few years, MUSC has found its rotation space is under more and more strain. New medical schools and other training programs have come online in recent years, Cawley said, which heightens the competition for MUSC students.
"That's put tremendous pressure on clinical rotations," Cawley said.
Adding four hospitals to the MUSC banner gives its schools more direct access to rotations. Cawley said the purchase doubled the training space MUSC has available for its students. Now, they are focusing on preparing professionals at those hospitals to train students.
Part of the hope, Cawley said, is that those students might decide to stay in or return to those mostly rural communities if they spend a rotation there.