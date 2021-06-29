SC names new leaders for Commerce Dept. and Santee Cooper

Two of South Carolina's biggest economic development agencies are getting new leadership under appointments that were finalized on June 29.
A longtime business executive at AT&T and General Motors became the leader of the S.C. Commerce Department, while a former lawmaker and federal prosecutor was named to lead the board of directors at Santee Cooper.
After a unanimous vote of the Senate, Harry M. Lightsey III takes over at Commerce for Bobby Hitt, who is retiring after running the agency that helps brings businesses and jobs to the state for a decade.
Separately, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that former S.C. Rep. Peter McCoy of James Island was confirmed as the next chairman of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.
Lightsey, 65, has served in executive leadership roles for several companies, including as president of BellSouth Telecommunications for South Carolina prior to its merger with AT&T. Afterward, he became president for AT&T's Southeast region.
Lightsey worked as director of federal government affairs and emerging technologies for General Motors Corp. and most recently has been principal with Hawksbill Advisors, a business and communications consulting firm. He also was a board member for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va.
Lightsey has big shoes to fill. McMaster kept Hitt after former Gov. Nikki Haley picked the former BMW public relations executive following her 2010 election. Hitt helped land major investments, including job projects by Volvo, Mercedes-Benz Vans and, most recently, the winemaking giant E&J Gallo.
In a written statement, McMaster said Lightsey's "leadership skills and proven track record will make for a seamless transition in continuing the mission and building upon the success of South Carolina’s economic development efforts.”
At Santee Cooper, McCoy will succeed Dan Ray of Georgetown, who had been serving as interim chairman since 2019. McMaster announced his nomination in April.
McCoy’s appointment to the part-time board post comes at a pivotal period for Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper. Its involvement in the failed $9 billion expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in 2017 triggered a long and ultimately unsuccessful political campaign to sell the utility. Instead, Santee Cooper's business operations are being reined in under a sweeping reform bill that was enacted earlier this month.
The V.C. Summer debacle will cost South Carolina consumers and businesses billions of dollars on their electric bills in the coming decades. It also has strained the utility's relationships with lawmakers and its customers.
“It’s so important to re-establish trust, not only with our partners in the state, the electric cooperatives … but also to build back that trust with the Legislature, which I think has been broken,” McCoy said at a May 26 hearing. “Being able to patch that, being able to move forward is of utmost importance.”
When he was in the S.C. House, McCoy was chairman of a special committee that questioned utility leaders and regulators about why the project collapsed. He then led the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Carolina as it investigated the project and charged two executives from S.C. Electric and Gas Co., Santee Cooper’s partner on V.C. Summer, with defrauding ratepayers.
McMaster praised McCoy's performance as U.S. Attorney, saying he "did not shy away from a challenge, taking on fraud, civil wrongdoing and public corruption head-on."
“His commitment and experience in fighting corruption on behalf of taxpayers makes him poised to lead and ultimately change the culture of Santee Cooper," the governor said.
McCoy, a Republican, was appointed U.S. Attorney by President Donald Trump and served for about a year. He stepped down in February, after the Biden administration took office.