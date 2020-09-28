SC minimum wage not nearly enough to pay to live in Charleston, new study shows

The cost of living in the Charleston region is overwhelming low-income workers as the price of food, child care, transportation, health care and housing take bigger and bigger bites out people's budgets each year.

A new study conducted by the University of Washington, and released Monday by Trident United Way shows just how difficult it is for people to survive in and around Charleston even when they are earning more than South Carolina's minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The study looked at how much money people need to earn on average to make ends meet without relying on federal assistance programs or philanthropic groups like the United Way.

The results are stark: A single adult in Charleston County would need to earn at least $31,000 per year, double the current minimum wage, to pay for normal necessities.

Add an infant into the mix, and a single parent would need to make nearly $50,000 per year — more than three times the minimum wage — to avoid tapping into federal poverty programs like food stamps and Medicaid.

Jonathan Rauh, a vice president with Trident United Way, said the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding recession are making these economic realities even harder for people to deal with.

Calls to the group's phone lines, where people can receive rental assistance or help with their utility bills, was more than double what it was last year.

"I think at times like this the need for resources like the United Way are more important than ever," Rauh said.

The new study shows Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties were three of the most expensive places in the state for low-income workers to live. Other more densely populated counties, such as York, Horry, Lexington, Richland and Beaufort, weren't far behind.

But even in South Carolina's rural counties, people working a minimum-wage job can struggle to make it by on their pay alone.

Orangeburg County, for instance, was the most cost-effective location to live in the state, according to the study. But even there, a single adult needs to earn close to double the minimum wage to avoid relying on the social safety net programs funded by taxpayers.

The amount of money people need to shell out to afford rent, groceries, day care, car repairs and trips to the doctor's office has also increased dramatically in recent years.

The last time the Washington University researchers conducted this type of study was in 2016.

Compared to the earlier results, a single adult in Charleston County now needs to make an extra $8,000 annually to keep up with inflation over the past four years. And a couple with two kids needs to be making $18,441 more than they were in 2016 to keep up with the ballooning cost of living.

How much do people need to earn to make ends meet? Researchers at the University of Washington studied how much it costs South Carolinians to afford food, childcare, housing, transportation, health care and other basic necessities without relying on federal or state assistance programs. Below is a list of how much money a single adult needs to earn in order to make ends meet in some of South Carolina's largest counties. The costs go up substantially for couples and single parents with children. You can see the full study at http://www.selfsufficiencystandard.org/South-Carolina Charleston: $31,047 per year

Dorchester: $28,306 per year

Beaufort: $27,656 per year

Berkeley: $27,520 per year.

Richland: $26,404 per year

York County: $26,221 per year

Horry County: $25,455 per year

Lexington: $24,604 per year

Greenville: $23,950 per year

Spartanburg: $22,172 per year

One of the biggest expenses for people in Charleston County is housing, and the cost of that basic necessity has spiked considerably over the past four years.

In 2016, the researchers found the housing costs for a single adult in Charleston County was $761 per month, based on rental expenses and the amount of money spent on gas, water and electricity. In 2020, the same estimated housing cost for a single adult jumped to $1,116 per month.

It gets even worse for a family with kids, which requires more space and more money. The housing costs for two adults and one child jumped from $913 in 2016 to $1,270 this year.

The affect that housing is having on expendable income was not surprising to Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia, a community development corporation that helps with affordable housing.

Metanoia recently had an opening at one of the rentals it manages in North Charleston, Stanfield said, and the group received over 700 emails and 100 phone calls inquiring about the three-bedroom home.

The problem in the Charleston region, he said, is that people either pay a large amount for housing closer to the city and don't commute, or they pay less for housing in an outlying area and pay more money for public transportation or gassing up a car.

Housing costs are something many South Carolinians are now struggling with during the current economic recession, which has put low-wage employees out of their jobs. During the first week in September, more than 219,000 people in South Carolina continued to rely on some form of unemployment benefits.

And almost 10 percent of adults in South Carolina are behind on their housing payments or uncertain that they’ll have the money next month, according to a real-time survey by the Census Bureau. That’s higher than the national average.

After closing for a couple months in the spring, South Carolina’s courts were among the first in the country to restart evictions and foreclosures beginning in May.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an emergency order banning most evictions nationwide, but renters must invoke the protections to be covered. In the meantime, hearings continue in South Carolina.